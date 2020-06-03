medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans

by Hannah Joy on  March 6, 2020 at 1:12 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Just half a tablespoon of olive oil per day can improve heart health
  • Replacing butter, margarine, mayonnaise or dairy fat with olive oil can lower heart disease by 5%
  • Diets rich in plant-based foods and vegetable oils such as olive, safflower, corn and many others, can benefit heart health

Consuming more olive oil helps lower the risk of developing heart attack among Americans, especially when it replaces mayonnaise, margarine or butter, reveals a new study.
Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans
Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans

The preliminary research was presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2020. The EPI Scientific Sessions is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in population based cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Show Full Article


After accounting for diet and lifestyle factors, researchers found that those who ate more than half a tablespoon per day of olive oil had a 15% lower risk of having any kind of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease. However, higher consumption of olive oil did not show an impact on stroke risk.

The research team also found that replacing one teaspoon of butter, margarine, mayonnaise or dairy fat with the same amount of olive oil lowered the risk of any cardiovascular disease by 5% and lowered the risk of coronary heart disease by 7%. However, when the study began in 1990, many margarines contained substantial amounts of trans-fatty acids, so the results may not apply to vegetable margarines currently available.

"Previous studies have linked high consumption of olive oil with better cardiovascular health, particularly in Mediterranean countries where olive oil intake is much higher than in the United States," said Marta Guasch-Ferre, Ph.D., lead author of the study and a research scientist in the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"Our aim was to investigate whether higher olive oil consumption was beneficial to heart health in the U.S. population," Guasch-Ferre said.

This study took place between 1990 and 2014 and included 63,867 women from the Nurses' Health Study and 35,512 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. All participants were free of cancer, heart disease and other chronic diseases at the start of the study. Every four years for about three decades, study participants answered questionnaires about their diet and lifestyle.

Researchers also used statistical models to compare the cardiovascular health benefits of olive oil with other plant oils combined, such as corn, canola, safflower and soybean.

"One interesting thing our study shows is that although olive oil was better than most animal fats and margarine, it was not superior to vegetable oils in this study population," Guasch-Ferre said. "This means that replacing any type of animal fat with vegetable oils, including olive oil but also others, could be a good strategy to improve cardiovascular health."

The study findings were observational, which means they don't prove cause and effect. However, small intervention studies have found benefits of replacing animal fats with olive oil on blood lipids.

"Future research is needed to investigate the mechanisms behind this association as well as the effects of other vegetable oils on heart health," said Guasch-Ferre. The study was also limited by the fact that the data was self-reported by the participants. However, repeated measures of diet used in the study can help to improve accuracy of dietary measurements.

"Using vegetable oils in cooking and in salads makes good sense," said Penny Kris-Etherton, Ph.D., R.D.N., the chair of the American Heart Association's Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Council and distinguished professor of nutrition at The Pennsylvania State University, College of Health and Human Development in University Park.

"Research has overwhelmingly found that diets that are rich in plant-based foods, including healthier vegetable oils such as olive, safflower, corn and many others, can significantly benefit heart health. Butter and tropical oils (palm oil and coconut oil) are both high in saturated fat, which raises LDL cholesterol ("bad cholesterol") in many people. Margarine made with vegetable oil is also a source of healthy fats."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Olive Oil and Its Benefits

The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive oil.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking

Does olive oil lose its health benefits when heated? No, cooking with extra virgin olive oil can add more flavor to your food without compromising its nutritional properties such as antioxidants and potential health benefits.

Olive Oil and Good Sleep can Prevent Heart Attack, Stroke

Heart attack and stroke can be kept at bay by consuming food rich in unsaturated fats like olive oil and having a good night's sleep, reveals a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

More News on:

Mediterranean DietCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy HeartHigh Blood Pressure and Herbs

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive