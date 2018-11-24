medindia
London to Ban Junk Food Ads on Public Transport Network

by Iswarya on  November 24, 2018 at 9:56 AM
London government has banned advertising for junk food on public transport to curb childhood obesity.

The ban on so-called "junk" food adverts comes early next year and covers London's buses, tube trains, rail network, and trams, Xinhua news agency reported.
London to Ban Junk Food Ads on Public Transport Network

"Junk" food adverts will also be banned at bus stops and tube and some train stations, under plans announced Friday by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The ban will come into effect next February and follows public consultation by Khan this May which saw 82 percent support among the public for a ban on "junk" food adverts.

"Junk" food adverts targeted by the ban include food and non-alcoholic drinks considered to be high in fat, sugar, and salt including sugary drinks, cheeseburgers, chocolate bars, and salted nuts.

Khan aims to use the ban as part of a campaign to tackle rising levels of childhood obesity.

Childhood obesity levels in London are worse than those in other parts of the country.

A report by the official health body Public Health England in May this year found that 44 percent of children under the age of 11 in the London Borough of Brent were obese.

Source: IANS

