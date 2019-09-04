medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Link Between Traffic-related Air Pollution and Childhood Asthma Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2019 at 7:09 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A county-by-county interactive heat map and city-by-city table detailing the distribution of childhood asthma due to traffic-related air pollution across the United States has been created by a team of air quality and health researchers led by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). One of the principal findings is that asthma cases attributable to traffic-related air pollution dramatically decreased over a 10-year period.
Link Between Traffic-related Air Pollution and Childhood Asthma Discovered
Link Between Traffic-related Air Pollution and Childhood Asthma Discovered

A research paper, "Traffic Related Air Pollution and the Burden of Childhood Asthma in the Contiguous United States in 2000 and 2010," detailing the findings has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Environment International.

"This is the first time a study has estimated the national childhood asthma incidents attributable to different ambient air pollutants," states Principal Investigator Haneen Khreis, assistant research scientist with TTI's Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy and Health (CARTEEH). "Based on our modeling estimates, childhood asthma cases attributable to traffic-related air pollution (nitrogen dioxide, or NO2) decreased, on average, by 33 percent between 2000 and 2010. This is a win for public health."

Khreis and her team created an interactive heat map showing the impact NO2 had on childhood asthma across the country during the years 2000 and 2010. Every U.S. county is represented, and users can hover over a county to see the findings for that county. Also, a table of the largest 498 cities across the country with detailed information for each year is presented. | Access the Heat Map and Table

For example, for Harris County (home to Houston, Texas), the map details the population of children in the county, the number and percentage of childhood asthma cases attributable to NO2, and the average NO2 concentration for the year. In 2000, there were 2,682 asthma cases attributable to traffic-related pollution, representing 25 percent of all asthma cases in the county. In 2010, there were four hundred fewer air pollution-related cases, representing 18 percent of all asthma cases in the county for that year and a 23.7 percent decrease from 2000. (In Texas, Houston and Dallas rank in the top 10 cities with traffic-related air pollution [TRAP] asthma cases.)

"The decline in NO2-related asthma cases is due to multiple factors, including more fuel-efficient vehicles," says TTI's Raed Alotaibi, a graduate assistant researcher and a medical doctor with CARTEEH. "Whatever the reason(s) for the decline, this is good news because asthma is one of the leading chronic airway diseases among children."

TTI estimates there were more than 140,000 asthma cases due to TRAP in the United States in 2010. More than 80 percent of children with TRAP-induced asthma live in urban areas. Low income households are especially vulnerable.

The research team is currently refining this analysis by using state-specific health data from surveys by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This study highlights the issue of TRAP-related asthma and pinpoints those cities where air quality and asthma continue to be a major problem," Khreis points out. "Despite the encouraging decrease in air pollution-related asthma cases, of those cases that remain, many could and should be prevented."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Quiz on Pollution

Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz. ...

Top 10 Superfoods to Fight Asthma

Anti asthma diet includes natural, non-drug bronchodilator that dilates the bronchi and relaxes lung muscles. Magnesium, herbs and coffee help fight asthma.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Pollution Churg-Strauss Syndrome Air Pollution Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive