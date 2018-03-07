medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Link Between Orthostatic Hypotension and Cardiovascular Diseases Found

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 3, 2018 at 8:32 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Orthostatic hypotension (OH) may be an important predictor of clinical cardiovascular disease (CVD) as many adults with OH have undiagnosed cardiovascular disease, research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center finds.
Link Between Orthostatic Hypotension and Cardiovascular Diseases Found
Link Between Orthostatic Hypotension and Cardiovascular Diseases Found

Orthostatic hypotension (OH) - a rapid drop in blood pressure upon standing up from a sitting or lying down position - is a frequently encountered clinical sign among patients.

The team analyzed data from 9,139 participants ages 45 to 64 who enrolled in the long-running Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study between 1987 and 1989. These participants were followed for cardiovascular events and mortality through Dec. 31, 2015.

"OH was associated with all measures of subclinical cardiovascular disease and was an important predictor of clinical CVD events in the future," said Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Instructor of Medicine at BIDMC and Harvard Medical School. "When orthostatic hypotension is detected in middle-aged adults who do not have known cardiovascular disease, health care practitioners should be mindful of undetected heart disease."

"While there is controversy surrounding the association between OH and cardiovascular disease, our findings were unequivocal and consistent," said Juraschek. "These findings strongly support our hypothesis about OH being an important manifestation of undetected CVD. Many treatments for OH such as increasing sodium intake or stopping blood pressure medications have the potential to worsen blood pressure control and risk for CVD. Clinicians should be aware of the possibility that undiagnosed CVD may be present in adults with OH prior to starting treatments."

The complete study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Cardiorespiratory fitness is the ability of the body''s circulatory and respiratory systems to supply energy and oxygen during sustained physical activity.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

More News on:

Low Blood Pressure Atherosclerosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...