Orthostatic hypotension (OH) may be an important predictor of clinical cardiovascular disease (CVD) as many adults with OH have undiagnosed cardiovascular disease, research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center finds.

Link Between Orthostatic Hypotension and Cardiovascular Diseases Found

Orthostatic hypotension (OH) - a rapid drop in blood pressure upon standing up from a sitting or lying down position - is a frequently encountered clinical sign among patients. The team analyzed data from 9,139 participants ages 45 to 64 who enrolled in the long-running Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study between 1987 and 1989. These participants were followed for cardiovascular events and mortality through Dec. 31, 2015. "When orthostatic hypotension is detected in middle-aged adults who do not have known cardiovascular disease, health care practitioners should be mindful of undetected heart disease," said Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Instructor of Medicine at BIDMC and Harvard Medical School. "While there is controversy surrounding the association between OH and cardiovascular disease, our findings were unequivocal and consistent," said Juraschek. "These findings strongly support our hypothesis about OH being an important manifestation of undetected CVD. Many treatments for OH such as increasing sodium intake or stopping blood pressure medications have the potential to worsen blood pressure control and risk for CVD."