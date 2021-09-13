About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Link Between Herpes Simplex and Neurogenerative Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on September 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM

Link Between Herpes Simplex and Neurogenerative Diseases
Optineurin, or OPTN protein when present in the cells it restricts the spread of HSV-1, the herpes simplex virus type 1. The study finds a potential direct connection between neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), glaucoma, and the herpesvirus, said Dr. Deepak Shukla, the Marion H. Schenk Esq. Professor in Ophthalmology for Research of the Aging Eye, and vice chair for research at UIC.

The research paper, "OPTN is a host intrinsic restriction factor against neuroinvasive HSV-1 infection," led by Shukla, was published recently in the journal Nature Communications.
Advertisement


Researchers sought to discover why HSV-1 can become fatal for individuals who are immunocompromised but not for healthy individuals. Herpes viruses naturally infect the central nervous system and can result in degenerative brain and eye disorders, as well as encephalitis. However, in most individuals, the virus is suppressed during a primary infection before it can significantly damage the central nervous system.

The new research suggests why HSV-1 is suppressed: OPTN, a conserved autophagy receptor, selectively targets HSV-1 proteins to degradation by autophagy, explained Tejabhiram Yadavalli, a co-author of the study and visiting scholar at UIC's department of ophthalmology and visual science.
Advertisement

"OPTN stops the virus from growing and it stops it by autophagy — engulfing the virus particles inside tiny vesicles called autophagosomes. The autophagy that happens is very selective. That has meaning for other viruses as well," Shukla said.

The researchers believe the results from this study will apply to all eight different human herpesviruses.

For the study, mice with removed OPTN genes were infected with ocular HSV-1. The virus growth was much higher in the brains of animals without OPTN, killing local neurons and eventually leading to animal death. This shows there is a faster degeneration of neurons when OPTN is not there. Additional studies are being planned to examine naturally occurring mutations in OPTN, such as the ones reported in glaucoma and ALS patients, and how they may affect neuronal health and HSV-1 infection, Shukla explained.

"Where you have mutated OPTN plus herpes, you have the recipe to create a disaster in terms of neurodegeneration," Shukla said.

"The study also shows there is an impairment of immune response when there is a deficiency in OPTN. OPTN is needed to signal an influx of proper immune cells at the site of infection. When you don't have it, you have issues," said Chandrashekhar Patil, also a co-author of the study and a visiting scholar at UIC's department of ophthalmology and visual science.

Some of those issues could include neurodegenerative disorders, which researchers believe further research may show.

"We think we will have data to show other viruses, such as Epstein-Barr, Kaposi's sarcoma, varicella-zoster, are all going to share this mechanism because they share homologous proteins," Shukla said.

The immune system requires inflammation to constantly fight off the virus, and neurons have some degree of damage because of this continuous immune response, according to Dr. Tibor Valyi-Nagy, professor of pathology, director of neuropathology at UIC and research collaborator on the study.

The study also showed that animals without OPTN and infected with HSV-1 after 30 days lost the ability to recognize objects. Shukla said this could be an indication that having HSV-1 along with a mutation of OPTN could accelerate neuronal damage, which would translate into cognitive impairment.

"Part of our translational research can be how can we correct the problems with OPTN so that we don't have issues with neurodegeneration," Shukla said.

Additional authors are Joshua Ames, Rahul Suryawanshi, James Hopkins, Alexander Agelidis, Chandrashekhar Patil and Brian Fredericks, all of UIC, and Henry Tseng of Duke University Medical Center.

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health and National Eye Institute grants (K08-EY021520-02, RO1 EY029426, P30 EY001792 and RO1 EY024710) as well as the Butner Pioneer Award, Duke Health Scholars and Research to Prevent Blindness unrestricted funds. Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Face Masks Do Not Increase Body Temperature During Exercises...
Green Tea Boosts Survival in Elderly >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cold Sores Shingles 

Recommended Reading
Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles
Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles
Acyclovir is an effective antiviral medication used primarily for treating the symptoms of herpes .....
Award to Study Asymptomatic Congenital Cytomegalovirus, Neonatal Herpes Simplex Virus
Award to Study Asymptomatic Congenital Cytomegalovirus, Neonatal Herpes Simplex Virus
The University of Alabama has been awarded contracts totaling $11.5 million to support two studies ....
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out ....
Novel Antiviral Medications to Combat COVID-19, Herpes
Novel Antiviral Medications to Combat COVID-19, Herpes
Peptoids found to fight viruses and other pathogens. They could reinforce the defense but don't ......
Cold Sores
Cold Sores
Herpes labialis presents as a blister or cluster of small blisters that appear at the corner or edge...
Shingles
Shingles
In ‘Shingles’ or ‘Herpes Zoster’ painful skin rashes appear usually on the side of chest wall. It i...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close