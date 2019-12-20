medindia

Link Between Greener Areas Around Schools and Lower Likelihood of ADHD Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 20, 2019 at 2:09 AM Child Health News
In China, attending schools in greener areas was linked to a reduced likelihood of having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms, stated new study.

There were 59,754 children (ages 2 to 17) included, of whom 2,566 (4.3%) had ADHD symptoms.
Limitations of the study include other potential factors that could explain the results; a causal link cannot be made between greener areas surrounding schools or kindergartens and ADHD symptoms; and ADHD symptoms were measured using questionnaires completed by parents and guardians with no clinical verification.

While further studies are needed, researchers suggest their findings could be helpful for developing strategies to plan more green spaces around schools.

Authors: Guang-Hui Dong, M.D., Ph.D., of Sun Yat-sen University, and Yunjiang Yu, Ph.D., of the South China Institute of Environmental Sciences, in Guangzhou, China, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17862)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

