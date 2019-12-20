Link Between Greener Areas Around Schools and Lower Likelihood of ADHD Symptoms

Font : A- A+



In China, attending schools in greener areas was linked to a reduced likelihood of having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms, stated new study.



There were 59,754 children (ages 2 to 17) included, of whom 2,566 (4.3%) had ADHD symptoms.

Link Between Greener Areas Around Schools and Lower Likelihood of ADHD Symptoms



Limitations of the study include other potential factors that could explain the results; a causal link cannot be made between greener areas surrounding schools or kindergartens and ADHD symptoms; and ADHD symptoms were measured using questionnaires completed by parents and guardians with no clinical verification.



‘Attending schools in greener areas (as measured by satellite image-derived vegetation indexes) was associated with lower odds of ADHD symptoms, which was defined as six or more symptoms.’ Show Full Article





To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/



Authors: Guang-Hui Dong, M.D., Ph.D., of Sun Yat-sen University, and Yunjiang Yu, Ph.D., of the South China Institute of Environmental Sciences, in Guangzhou, China, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17862)



Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert While further studies are needed, researchers suggest their findings could be helpful for developing strategies to plan more green spaces around schools.To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/Authors: Guang-Hui Dong, M.D., Ph.D., of Sun Yat-sen University, and Yunjiang Yu, Ph.D., of the South China Institute of Environmental Sciences, in Guangzhou, China, and coauthors(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17862)Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert Limitations of the study include other potential factors that could explain the results; a causal link cannot be made between greener areas surrounding schools or kindergartens and ADHD symptoms; and ADHD symptoms were measured using questionnaires completed by parents and guardians with no clinical verification.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.