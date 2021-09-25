Link Between Eczema and Sex Hormone Synthesis Gene Identified

‘The link between the skin conditions in humans, like eczema and the growth hormone secretion levels in the body has been discovered.’

"We often think of eczema as a dry-skin condition and treat mild cases with moisturizers," said corresponding author Tamia Harris-Tryon, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Immunology at UTSW.



"Here, we're showing that a gene that's important for making sex hormones seems to play a role in the skin making its own moisturizers. If we could alter this gene's activity, we could potentially provide relief to eczema patients by helping the skin make more oils and lipids to moisturize itself."



Dr. Harris-Tryon also said that previous research has linked AD with the hyperactivity in the genes responsible for producing 2 immune molecules that cause inflammation. These include the interleukins IL-4 and IL-13 respectively.



In the case of patients suffering from mild to severe complications due to AD, a new drug named dupilumab is found to be effective. Dupilumab is a monoclonal antibody capable of reducing the amount of molecules that leads to the inflammation.



However, it is in the process of further research and studying to know the process by which the interleukins 4 and the interleukins 13 contribute to the skin condition that causes rashes, inflammation, and itchiness in the sensitive skin.



To investigate this question, the research team focused on the major cells that make up the sebaceous glands. These cells are also called sebocytes. The reason for the oily and the waxy barriers that is coating the skin of the people with this skin condition is because of the secretion from the sebaceous glands. The glands help to retain moisture on the skin's surface.



The findings of the study were a surprise for the team as the enzyme is found to have a link with the skin lipid production. Earlier, the enzyme was associated with the production of growth of hormones in men and women, but now the link with the skin condition is discovered.



While all the evidence clearly states that the interleukins drive the activity intensely, it is good to note that the drug dupilumab, is effective in reducing the over activity of the interleukins and hence treat the skin condition better.



Together, Dr. Harris-Tryon said, "all that was found suggests that the interleukins shall be the new point of study when aiming at fighting AD as well as many other forms of skin conditions. "Changing the output of this gene could eventually offer a way to treat AD that's completely different from any treatment that currently exists," she added.JOURNAL: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences



The research team figures out that eczema, the most common inflammatory skin condition is driven by the irregular synthesis of the sex hormones in the human body.