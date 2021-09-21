Light Stimulation Pathway for Fetal Brain Revealed

Advertisement

Previous studies have shown that light can pass through skin, soft tissue, and the skull to activate photoreceptors. Opsin 3 detects light in the blue range at a wavelength of approximately 480 nanometres.Researchers have discovered the expression pattern of this receptor which suggests thatThis discovery also explains why the risk of certain neurological and psychiatric diseases varies depending on the seasonal time of birth. This unexplained correlation has been observed in diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, bipolar disorder, autism, schizophrenia, and epilepsy.While the new findings are based on observations of the brain and nervous system of mice, the function is deemed to be similar in humans. Researchers may continue with more detailed studies of how Opsin 3 affects the development and function of the brain.Source: Medindia