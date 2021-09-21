Physical Activity Increases Heart Attack Risk Factor

Advertisement

Despite these important health benefits physically active people seem to have high levels of calcium deposits in their coronary arteries. So, it Is not clear if exercise may itself be associated with calcification (artery hardening).In a bid to explore this further, researchers studied healthy adults who underwent regular comprehensive check-ups at two major health centers in Seoul and Suwon, South Korea, between March 2011 and December 2017.At each health check, participants filled out a questionnaire, which included questions on medical and family history, lifestyle, and educational attainment. Weight (BMI), blood pressure, and blood fats were also assessed.Physical activity was categorized at the first check-up as either inactive, moderately active, or intensively active using a validated questionnaire.Scans tracked the development and/or progression of coronary artery calcification which was then scored (CAC score) over an average period of 3 years.47% (11,920), 38% (9683), and 15% (3882) of them were, respectively, inactive, moderately active, and intensely physically active equivalent to running 6.5 km/day.The estimated adjusted average CAC scores in all three groups at the start of the monitoring period were 9.45, 10.20, and 12.04, respectively.A higher physical activity group was associated with faster progression of CAC scores both in those with no calcium deposits and in those who already had a CAC score at the start of the monitoring period.This is an observational study and cannot establish cause. Researchers also acknowledge several study limitations, including the absence of an objective assessment of physical activity; and no data on incident heart attacks/stroke or CAC density or volume.Researchers explain that physical activity may increase artery narrowing through mechanical stress and vessel wall injury and physiological responses such as the increase in blood pressure and parathyroid hormone.The second possibility is that physical activity may increase CAC scores without increasing heart attack risk.They also emphasizeHowever, Patients and physicians must be aware that engaging in physical activity may accelerate the progression of calcium deposits in heart blood vessels due to plaque healing, stabilization, and calcification.Source: Medindia