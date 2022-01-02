About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Lifestyle More Likely to Affect a Child’s BMI Than Their Mother's Weight

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 1, 2022 at 11:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Lifestyle More Likely to Affect a Child’s BMI Than Their Mother's Weight

Researchers have found that a high body mass index (BMI) of a mother before and during pregnancy is not a major cause of high BMI in their offspring and it indicates that childhood and teen obesities are more likely to be a result of lifestyle factors, as reported by the University of Bristol and Imperial College London.

This study used data from two longitudinal studies: Children of the 90s (also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children) based at the University of Bristol, and Born in Bradford based in Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. This research was published in BMC Medicine.

Advertisement


It is known that the high maternal BMI before or during pregnancy is associated with higher BMI in infants, however, to what extent does mother's weight cause childhood obesity, or is it caused by environmental and lifestyle factors after conception and birth? It is uncertain.

The University of Bristol research team used a method known as Mendelian randomization, which measures genetic variation to determine the effect of an exposure on an outcome.
Advertisement

They studied and noted the birthweight and BMI in both Children of the 90s and Born in Bradford participants at ages 1 and 4 years, and then also BMI at age 10 and 15 years in Children of the 90s participants alone.

They found that there was a moderate causal effect between maternal BMI and child birth weight, although they did not detect a strong causal effect in most adults.

Lead author Dr. Tom Bond, senior research associate at the University of Bristol explained, "We found that if women are heavier at the start of pregnancy this isn't a strong cause of their children being heavier as teenagers. This is important to know. Supporting women and men at all ages to keep a healthy weight will be needed to prevent obesity. It isn't enough to just focus on women entering pregnancy. Despite this, there is good evidence that maternal obesity causes other health problems for mothers and babies (aside from offspring obesity). So prospective mothers should still be encouraged and supported to maintain a healthy weight. It will be important to broaden this work to investigate other characteristics of mothers and fathers during pregnancy and a child's early life that might affect children's weight, and also to look at the offspring when they are in adulthood and are old enough to begin showing early signs of heart disease risk."

About Children of the 90s

Children of the 90s, also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), is a long-term health and research project, based at the University of Bristol that had enrolled more than 14,000 pregnant women in 1991 and 1992.

It has been extensively following the health and development of parents and their children ever since, and is currently incorporating original children and siblings into the study. It receives core funding from the Medical Research Council, the Wellcome Trust, and the University of Bristol.

Born in Bradford

Born in Bradford is a research programme that is recognized internationally, which aims to find out what keeps families healthy and happy. This information can be used to develop, implement, and evaluate ambitious plans to improve public health in collaboration with local authorities, health, education, and volunteer sector providers across the Bradford district.

We have a vast 'city of research' infrastructure, which includes detailed health and wellbeing information on Bradfordians enrolled in our three birth cohort studies and a connected routine dataset of health, social care, and education data for over 700,000 citizens living in Bradford and Airedale. We host a range of initiatives to improve health working with the local authority, health, education, cultural, and voluntary sector providers.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How Safe is Kidney Transplantation from a Donor Who Died of...
Placenta May Block COVID-19 Transmission to Babies During Pr... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bulimia Nervosa BMI Height and Weight-Kids Ideal Body Weight Body Mass Index Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise To Gain Weight Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Exercise To Gain Weight
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weig...
Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old
Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old
Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...
Ideal Body Weight
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obes...
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating ef...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)