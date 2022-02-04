About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Learn About Binaural Beats – ‘Digital Drugs’ Delivered Via Sound

by Dr Jayashree on April 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Learn About Binaural Beats – ‘Digital Drugs’ Delivered Via Sound

A binaural beat is an illusionary tone created by the brain when two tones are presented separately to each ear that slightly differs in their frequency.

It's claimed binaural beats can affect the brain, although there's limited research on their efficacy and safety.

Advertisement


Now a new study published in Drug and Alcohol Review has captured how and why people use the tones.

The data comes from the Global Drug Survey 2021, which drew on responses from more than 30,000 people in 22 countries.

Respondents mainly used binaural beats to relax or fall asleep (72%) and to change their mood (35%), while 12% reported trying to get a similar effect to that of psychedelic drugs.
Advertisement

But that's far from their only use. Many people saw them as a source of help, such as for sleep therapy or pain relief.

The audio tracks are often named for their intended use everything from mindfulness and meditation to tracks named after ingestible drugs like MDMA and cannabis.

The survey revealed binaural beat users were more likely to be younger and to report recent use of all prohibited drugs, compared to the rest of the sample.

Most respondents sought to connect with themselves or something bigger than themselves through the experience.

Video streaming sites like YouTube and Vimeo were the most popular way to listen, followed by Spotify and other streaming apps. The illusionary tones had been accessible for more than a decade, but their popularity had only recently begun to grow.

Digital experiences are defined as drugs, but they could also be seen as complementary practices alongside drug use. Maybe a drug doesn't have to be a substance you consume, it could be to do with how activity affects your brain.

Although the Global Drug Survey is a non-representative sample, the self-reported use of binaural beats as digital drugs by respondents sets the course for more targeted research.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Sound Healing
Sound Healing
Sound healing treatment uses music to improve physical and emotional health. Sound healing ......
World Sleep Day 2022 — “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”
World Sleep Day 2022 — “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”
World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 18th this year to augment the benefits of healthy sleep and ....
New AI Technology Developed can Hear Covid in a Cough
New AI Technology Developed can Hear Covid in a Cough
Novel Artificial Intelligence-based model has been developed that can hear the effects of Covid-19 ....
Tune Your Brain: Playing Sports can Boost Your Brain Health
Tune Your Brain: Playing Sports can Boost Your Brain Health
Can sports boost your brain power? Yes, playing a variety of sports such as football, soccer and ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Interaction Checker Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)