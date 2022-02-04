Learn About Binaural Beats – ‘Digital Drugs’ Delivered Via Sound

Advertisement

The data comes from the Global Drug Survey 2021, which drew on responses from more than 30,000 people in 22 countries.Respondents mainly used binaural beats to relax or fall asleep (72%) and to change their mood (35%), while 12% reported trying to get a similar effect to that of psychedelic drugs.But that's far from their only use. Many people saw them as a source of help, such as for sleep therapy or pain relief.The audio tracks are often named for their intended use everything from mindfulness and meditation to tracks named after ingestible drugs like MDMA and cannabis.The survey revealedMost respondents sought to connect with themselves or something bigger than themselves through the experience.Video streaming sites like YouTube and Vimeo were the most popular way to listen, followed by Spotify and other streaming apps. The illusionary tones had been accessible for more than a decade, but their popularity had only recently begun to grow.Digital experiences are defined as drugs, but they could also be seen as complementary practices alongside drug use. Maybe a drug doesn't have to be a substance you consume, it could be to do with how activity affects your brain.Although the Global Drug Survey is a non-representative sample, the self-reported use of binaural beats as digital drugs by respondents sets the course for more targeted research.Source: Medindia