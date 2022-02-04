About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do You Know Pets Provide a Clue to Human Health Risks?

by Dr Jayashree on April 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Do You Know Pets Provide a Clue to Human Health Risks?

The pets' stool could be a sign of health issues for humans living with them as they are exposed to a potentially toxic group of chemicals at home, shows a new study published in the journal Environment International.

"Since pets are smaller and more sensitive to toxins, they serve as excellent 'canaries in the coal mine' for assessing chemical risks to human health," says study senior author Kurunthachalam Kannan, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone.

Advertisement


If they are getting exposed to toxins in our homes, then we had better take a closer look at our exposure.

The chemicals called aromatic amines found in tobacco smoke and dyes used in cosmetics, textiles, and plastics are known to cause cancer tied to the bladder, colorectal.
Advertisement

To explore their source, researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine identified eight types of aromatic amines in stool samples collected from dozens of dogs and cats. It also found traces of the chemicals in more than 38% of urine samples taken from a separate group of pets.

The results also suggest that such exposures are indirect in pets.

For the investigation, the research team collected urine samples from 42 dogs and 21 cats living in private households, veterinary hospitals, and animal shelters in Albany, NY. They also collected fecal samples from another 77 pets living in the same region.

They recorded all of the animals' ages, breeds, and sexes. Then, the research team analyzed the samples for evidence of 30 different kinds of aromatic amines and nicotine.

Among the findings were that cats had at least triple the concentrations of aromatic amines in their urine as dogs, although the study authors say both greater exposure and differences in metabolism between the two species likely play a role in the concentrations of the chemicals found. Notably, cats do not break down many compounds as efficiently as dogs.

The investigation also showed little difference in aromatic amine exposure between animals.s that lived at home compared with those that lived in a shelter or those that we're staying at a veterinary hospital.

Researchers also caution that it remains unclear what aromatic amine levels can be safely tolerated by pets, and so far, no limit has been set by regulatory organizations for their protection.

They plan to explore in the future the link between aromatic amine exposure and bladder, thyroid, and testicular cancer in pets.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Health Insurance - India Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals
Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals
Household chemicals can have hazardous effect on health. Proper knowledge and their limited usage .....
LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs
LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs
LCD screen pollution: More toxic chemicals from LCD television, iPhone and computer screens are ......
Handwashing and House Cleaning Can Protect You From Harmful Chemicals
Handwashing and House Cleaning Can Protect You From Harmful Chemicals
Handwashing and house cleaning can reduce your contact with harmful chemicals such as ......
Plant-Based Diet Promotes Healthier, Longer Life
Plant-Based Diet Promotes Healthier, Longer Life
Adopting a plant-based diet will help in healthful aging by reducing the burden of chronic, ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Blood - Sugar Chart A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Donation - Recipients Vent Forte (Theophylline) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)