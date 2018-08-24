medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Kid's Reading Buddy- A New Responsive Robot

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 24, 2018 at 11:30 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new robot named "Minnie" can react and appear thoughtful. It may serve as a reading companion for your kid and is an interactive robot, programmed to be an interested listener, suggest researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US, who have developed the robot.
Kid's Reading Buddy- A New Responsive Robot
Kid's Reading Buddy- A New Responsive Robot

For the study, the research team designed a two-week reading programme including 25 books representing a range of reading skills and story complexities.

According to the team, the children grew more excited about books and more attached to the robot over two weeks of reading together.

"After one interaction, the kids were generally telling us that, sure, it was nice to have someone to read with," said co-author Joseph Michaelis from the varsity.

"But by the end of two weeks, they were talking about how the robot was funny and silly and afraid, and how they'd come home looking forward to seeing it again," he added.

The number of children who told the robot has a personality or emotions increased more than four-fold over the two weeks they spent with the robot, the researchers said.

The number reporting they were motivated to read also spiked -- and surpassed a control group following a paper-based version of the reading programme. And kids who read with the robot said they felt like they understood and remembered more about the shared books, they added.

Social learning -- pairing up with a peer to complete math problems or read a chapter in a textbook -- is a powerful way to help students develop skills and interests, suggests the findings published in the journal Science Robotics.

"This robot supports an engaging reading activity, but it's not a social companion to the extent that you could have an open conversation with it. If you had a much more capable robot, that picture might change," co-author Bilge Mutlu, Professor at the varsity noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Too Many White Characters in Books Might Put Off Kids' Reading Skills

Too Many White Characters in Books Might Put Off Kids' Reading Skills

Children's laureate Malorie Blackman has said that kids might not be interested in reading because there are very few black characters in them.

Kids Who Learn To Read and Do Math Succeed in School: Study

Kids Who Learn To Read and Do Math Succeed in School: Study

Children who develop skills even before entering kindergarten are more likely to succeed in different areas such as in basic math, reading, and even in making new friends.

Teens Today Spend Less Time Reading

Teens Today Spend Less Time Reading

Today, less than 20 percent of U.S. teens report reading a book, magazine or newspaper daily for pleasure, while more than 80 percent of teens say they use social media every day.

Coloring Books Not as Effective as Real Art Therapy

Coloring Books Not as Effective as Real Art Therapy

While coloring helps alleviate bad feelings, it does not create good feelings in the way that actual art therapy might.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive