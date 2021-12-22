About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Driver of Kidney Disease Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on December 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Key Driver of Kidney Disease Discovered

Mutation in the VANGL1 gene, the critical factor in kidney disease development, has been discovered by Australian researchers.

In a study published on Wednesday, researchers from several Australian institutions led by Australian National University (ANU) sequenced the genome of patients with autoimmune kidney disease and Indigenous Australians with high rates of kidney disease.

Advertisement


Simon Jiang, lead author of the study from ANU's College of Health and Medicine, said the finding could have major implications for Tiwi Islanders.

The Tiwi Islands consist of two inhabited and nine uninhabited islands off Australia's north coast in the Timor Sea.

The islands' Aboriginal population of approximately 2,500 has the highest recorded rates of kidney disease in the world.
Advertisement

"This discovery has big implications for Tiwi Islanders," Jiang said in a media release.

"Their rates are four times the rates of other mainland Indigenous Australians and about 11 times that of non-Indigenous Australians," Jiang said, adding that this mutation is highly prevalent in Tiwi Islanders who have high rates of kidney disease.

Figures from the Australian health authorities suggested that about one in 10 Australian adults show some signs of chronic kidney disease. There were 16,800 CKD-related deaths in Australia in 2018.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Which Factors Change the Heart Structure and Appearance?
COVID-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca Begins Work on Omicron-Targeted... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Diabetic Kidney Disease Kidney Biopsy 

Recommended Reading
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood ...
Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease
Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease
Glomerulonephritis - A form of kidney disease Glomerulonephritis refers to a group of ......
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and ......
Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure
Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure
Cut back on salt, restrict your fluid intake and limit consumption of proteins if you suffer from .....
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabeti...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close