Intraocular Lenses Market is Raising to $5.2 Billion by 2030

As elective surgeries resumed in Q3 2020, the market saw a raise in demand for IOLs, with raising IOL sales."The underlying demand of IOLs remains strong. From the beginning of Q4 2020, there had been steady positive growth, and recovery has been strong in Q1 2021.With a constant recovery in the upcoming quarters, GlobalData expects the market to fully recover from previous losses by the end of 2021."The market is expected to grow due to technical advancements. The innovations in this field have made cataract surgery truly refractive. Due to cost-effectiveness and favorable reimbursement polices, monofocal IOLs is the leading segment of the market.Monofocal IOLs with enhanced depth of focus - such as Vivity from Alcon and TECNIS Eyhance from Johnson & Johnson Vision - are likely to displace standard monofocal IOLs as they offer patients more spectacle independence with negligible dysphotopsia, an aberrant optical phenomenon occurring after the implantation of an IOL.Deng continues: "Newer IOLs (including trifocal, quadrifocal, extended depth-of-focus (EDOF), and adjustable IOLs) have been instrumental in providing spectacle-free vision at all distances, along with improvement in optics and aberration profiles.The higher uptake of premium patient-pay lenses in the coming years is expected to grow the market to a new height."Source: Medindia