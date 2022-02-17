About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Infection With One COVID-19 Variant Doesn't Protect from Others

by Angela Mohan on February 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Infection With One COVID-19 Variant Doesn't Protect from Others

Infection by one variant of COVID-19 does not provide protection from the other variants, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

Responding to a question at a press briefing on re-infection in patients after some weeks, he said that as variants have emerged, re-infections have been seen.

However, the use of vaccination prevents severe disease and hospitalizations and mortality, while the use of COVID-19 appropriate behavior prevents the infection.

"In terms of antibodies, T cell immunity and etc. play a role from individual to individual," he said.

NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul, said: "It is a fact that the vaccine protection and natural immunity protection do not complete guarantee that one would not be re-infected again."
He said that the issue is being constantly discussed across the world including India and this reality has to be accepted.

On the question of third doses for rest of all people as ample vaccines are available, he said that all such decisions are taken based on the scientific need.

"The first consideration is scientific need, then other considerations like programmatic consideration, epidemiological consideration are taken into the account.

These decisions are being taken keeping all in the views. All such considerations are under constant scientific scrutiny," he said.



Source: IANS
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

