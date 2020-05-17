India's Covid Tally Crosses 90K

India's total case count of coronavirus surged past 90,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry data revealed on Sunday.



According to the Health Ministry, the total cases reported in India are 90,927 out of which 53,946 are active cases while at least 34,108 people have been cured from the disease.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1,135, followed by 625 in Gujarat and 243 in Madhya Pradesh.



Other states which have reported more than 4,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,960), Madhya Pradesh (4,789) and Uttar Pradesh (4,258).



Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,576), Andhra Pradesh (2,355), Punjab (1,946), Telangana (1,509), Bihar (1,179), Jammu and Kashmir (1,121) and Karnataka (1,092).



Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are Haryana (887), Kerala (587), Odisha (737), Tripura (167), Jharkhand (217) and Chandigarh (191).



At least 120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 2,872.