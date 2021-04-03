by Hannah Joy on  March 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM Coronavirus News
Indians can Get Vaccinated 24x7 at Their Convenience
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that all Indian citizens can now take covid-19 vaccine, as it is made available round the clock as per their convenience.

The minister took to microblogging website Twitter and said: "The government has ended the time constraint to increase the speed of vaccination. Citizens of the country can now get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience."

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the health of citizens of the country as well as the value of their time. Vardhan and his wife took the vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.


The announcement comes a day after Centre directed all the states and union territories to utilize all private hospitals - empaneled under government insurance schemes in full capacity to achieve optimum number of vaccinations.

The nation-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of the frontline workers began on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. A total of 1,56,20,749 vaccine doses have been given till now.



Source: IANS

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India to Stretch To Late 2022
COVID-19 vaccination programme in India will stretch to late 2022, suggested a new study. Most developing countries will not have widespread access to the shots before 2023 at the earliest.
