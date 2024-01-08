Indian-Origin Engineer's Weapon Against Obesity

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New vibrating and ingestible capsule, developed by an Indian-origin engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has the potential to create a feeling of fullness, deceiving the brain into perceiving meal completion, offering a promising approach to tackle obesity as published in the journal).Thethat sense when the stomach is distended, creating an illusory sense of fullness.In animals who were given this pill 20 minutes before eating, the researchers found that this treatment not only stimulated the release of hormones that signal satiety but also reduced the animals' food intake by about 40 percent."For somebody who wants to lose weight or control their appetite, it could be taken before each meal," said lead author Shriya Srinivasan, a former MIT graduate student and postdoc student."This could be interesting in that it would provide an option that could minimize the side effects that we see with the other pharmacological treatments out there," added Srinivasan, now an assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University.In the paper, Srinivasan explained that when the stomach becomes distended, specialized cells called mechanoreceptors sense that stretching and send signals to the brain via the vagus nerve.As a result, the brain stimulates the production of insulin, as well as hormones such as C-peptide, Pyy, and GLP-1. All of these hormones work together to help people digest their food, feel full, and stop eating.At the same time,"I wondered if we could activate stretch receptors in the stomach by vibrating them and having them perceive that the entire stomach has been expanded, to create an illusory sense of distension that could modulate hormones and eating patterns," Srinivasan said.Her team designed a capsule about the size of a multivitamin that includes a vibrating element.When the pill, which is powered by a small silver oxide battery, reaches the stomach, acidic gastric fluids dissolve a gelatinous membrane that covers the capsule, completing the electronic circuit that activates the vibrating motor.In a study in animals, the researchers showed that once the pill begins vibrating, it activates mechanoreceptors, which send signals to the brain through stimulation of the vagus nerve.Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment The researchers tracked hormone levels during the periods when the device was vibrating and found that they mirrored the hormone release patterns seen following a meal, even when the animals had fasted.The pill not only reduced the animals’ appetite by 40 percent, but it also helped animals gain weight more slowly during periods when they were treated with the vibrating pill.The study also found that theCompared to drugs such as GLP-1 agonists that are costly and have to be injected, Srinivasan said the MIT capsules could be manufactured at a cost that would make them available to people who don't have access to more expensive treatment options.Source-IANS