About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

3,500+ Americans Lost to Long COVID-Related Illness

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 8 2024 11:58 PM

3,500+ Americans Lost to Long COVID-Related Illness
Between January 2020 and June 2022, Long COVID contributed to 3,544 deaths in the US, stated report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People with prior history of severe Covid-19 illness are at increased risk of post-acute sequelae of Covid (PASC) and death.

Long COVID Peak in Deaths Noted in February 2022

The CDC defines PASC, commonly called “long Covid”, as long-term symptoms experienced after a person has recovered from acute infection with SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid. The report also found that the highest number of deaths with long Covid occurred in February 2022. The percentage of all Covid deaths that involved long Covid peaked in June 2021 (1.2 percent) and in April 2022 (3.8 percent).
Both peaks coincide with periods of declining numbers of Covid-19 deaths. Men accounted for a slightly larger percentage of long Covid deaths (51.5 percent) than women (48.5 percent). Older adults, aged 75-84 years old accounted for the highest percentage of long Covid deaths (28.8 percent), followed by adults 85 years and older (28.1 percent) and adults 65-74 years old (21.5 percent).

Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci
Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci sheds light on the complexities of long COVID and postviral syndromes, emphasizing the need for extended research and understanding.
"It's not one of the leading causes of death, but, considering that this is the first time that we’ve looked at it and that long Covid is an illness that we’re learning more about day after day, the major takeaway is that it is possible for somebody to die and for long Covid to have played a part in their death," Farida Ahmad, a health scientist at the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC. who led the study, was quoted as saying by the New York Times. While the research raises a significant concern, it should be followed with more definitive work, the researchers said.

Advertisement
Source-IANS
Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions
Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions
An anti-inflammatory diet can help tackle persistent long COVID-19 symptoms. Let's explore the science of inflammation and recovery.
Long COVID Smell Loss is Linked to Changes in Brain Activity
Long COVID Smell Loss is Linked to Changes in Brain Activity
Long COVID anosmia shows different patterns of activity in certain regions of the brain. This may impair communication between brain regions that are related to the sense of smell.
Long COVID-19 Increases Risk of Heart Disease
Long COVID-19 Increases Risk of Heart Disease
People with a long COVID-19 are more likely to have heart problems. Long COVID-19 doubles the likelihood of acquiring new heart symptoms.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement