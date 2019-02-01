medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill Passed in the Lok Sabha

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 2, 2019 at 8:52 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 on Monday. The bill seeks the constitution of a Board of Governors which will exercise the powers of the Medical Council of India (MCI).
Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill Passed in the Lok Sabha
Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill Passed in the Lok Sabha

The Bill was introduced on December 14 in the Lok Sabha by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda which was earlier brought in as an ordinance on September 26 this year when the Parliament was not in session.

Under the new amendment, the Bill provides for the super session of the MCI for a period of one year.

"In the interim period, the Central government will constitute a Board of Governors, which will exercise the powers of the MCI. The Bill allows for eminent administrators to be selected on the Board. Further, the Bill provides for the Board of Governors to be assisted by a Secretary-General appointed by the Central government," the bill says.

"Reputed doctors from pioneer institutions of the country have been brought for the constitution of the Board and it has been working under the Board's guidance," Nadda said in the Lok Sabha.

NITI Aayog member Dr V. K. Paul has been appointed the chairman of the board, which also includes AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria; PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram; NIMHANS director Dr B.N. Gangadhar; Dr Nikhil Tandon, professor, department of endocrinology and metabolism, AIIMS; Dr S. Venkatesh, director general of health services, Health Ministry and Balram Bhargava, Secretary, department of health research and director general of Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare in its 92nd report in March 2016 had severely indicted the MCI.

The Committee recommended that the government should bring a new comprehensive Bill in Parliament at the earliest so as to restructure and revamp the regulatory system of medical education and medical practice and to reform the MCI.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Health Insurance in India - An Introduction

The term Health Insurance is used to describe a form of insurance that pays for medical expenses. Read on to choose from types of health insurance schemes available in India.

Health Insurance for Senior Citizens in India

An insight into the health insurance schemes and policies as promoted by the Government.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

What's New on Medindia

Low-fat New Year Recipes

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive