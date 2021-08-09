by Hannah Joy on  September 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Indian Diet Lacks 30% of Nutrition
Indian diet on an average provide only 70 percent of nutrition and lacks in providing 30 percent of nutritional needs for a person, reveals a nutrition survey.

The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 220 healthcare practitioners (doctors and nutritionists) by multivitamin supplement brand Supradyn.

The survey brought to light an alarming gap in meeting the body's 100 per cent nutrition requirements across all zones in India.


As many as 90 per cent doctors and nutritionists agreed to at least a 30 per cent nutrition gap in average daily diet even among states that predominantly consume non-vegetarian foods.

Further, the survey showed that vitamin B12 and D3 are the top two vitamins lacking in an average daily diet across the country, followed by zinc, iron, calcium, folic acid, and vitamin C.

A whopping 73 percent doctors and nutritionists believe that this inadequacy can be overcome with a daily dose of multivitamin-multimineral supplements.

"The doctor-led nutrition survey has identified a surprisingly large nutrition gap in our daily diets, highlighting a grave insufficiency of micronutrients," said Sandeep Verma, Country Head, India, Bayer Consumer Health Division, in a statement.

"This survey has brought to life a surprising truth: an average daily diet cannot always meet 100 percent of your body's nutrition requirement. Including a daily multivitamin-multimineral supplement can help bridge the nutrition gap and provide your body with optimum energy and immunity levels," added Dr Jenam P. Mehta, Consultant Physician and Chest Specialist, Member of European Respiratory Society.

With Covid-19 pandemic having reset priorities, health and wellness have risen to the top of minds. Hence, meeting daily requirements of nutrients should be looked at as a growing necessity, not just an added advantage, the survey suggested.



Source: IANS

