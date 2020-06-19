India Is Conducting 3 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per Day: Harsh Vardhan

The country witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 3.66 lakh. According to the ministry, 12,881 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,66,946 cases -- the seventh consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.With 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,237 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.For the 10th consecutive day, the number of recoveries (194,324) remained higher than the active cases (160,384). The recovery rate has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.Source: IANS