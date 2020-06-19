by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India Is Conducting 3 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per Day: Harsh Vardhan
India's first mobile COVID-19 testing lab has been readied in 8 days and 50 more such vans are being built, said Harsha Vardhan.

The Minister also said that 62,49,668 tests have been done till date and in past 24 hour, 1,65,412 tests were conducted. He said that there are 953 labs - 699 government and 254 private.

"We are testing 3 lakh per day, he said.


The country witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 3.66 lakh. According to the ministry, 12,881 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,66,946 cases -- the seventh consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

With 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,237 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the 10th consecutive day, the number of recoveries (194,324) remained higher than the active cases (160,384). The recovery rate has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake