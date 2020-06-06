India Crosses Reaches 9K Cases Per Day

‘Maharashtra has 2,587, followed by 1,122 in Gujarat and 606 in Delhi.’

The recovery rate of COVID cases is now 47.99 per cent, while the death rate docked at 2.8 per cent. India continued to be the seventh worst hit country from the pandemic inching towards Italy's corona tally.The COVID-19 cases remained unabated in Maharashtra with a total of 74,860 reported so far, followed by Tamil Nadu with 25,872, Delhi 23,645 cases and Gujarat with 18,100.Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths from the disease, at least 2,587, followed by 1,122 in Gujarat and 606 in Delhi.States that have reported more than 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (9,652), Uttar Pradesh (8,729), Madhya Pradesh (8,588) and West Bengal (6,508). Other major states that reported a significant number of cases are Bihar (4,390), Andhra Pradesh (4,080), Haryana (2,954), Jammu and Kashmir (2,857), Karnataka (4,063), Odisha (2,388), Punjab (2,376), Telangana (3,020) and Uttarakhand (1,085).The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.4 million, while the death toll has topped 385,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,429,453, while the death toll increased to 385,873, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.With 1,851,530 confirmed cases and 107,148 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 584,016 infections. This was followed by Russia (431,715), the UK (281,270), Spain (240,326), Italy (233,836), Germany (184,121), Peru (178,914), Turkey (166,422), Iran (160,696), France (114,400), Chile (113,628) and Mexico (101,238), the CSSE figures showed. Regarding the fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,811 COVID-19 deaths, which also account for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,601), Brazil (32,548), France (29,024), Spain (27,128) and Mexico (11,729).Source: IANS