Income Inequality Fuels Status Anxiety, Sexualization in Women

by Iswarya on  November 27, 2019 at 10:01 AM Research News
Women invest more time and attention in appearance-enhancement if they live in an economically unequal society, a phenomenon driven by status anxiety, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"Our results favor a view of women as strategic agents, using the tools available to them to climb the social hierarchy in specific socio-economic environments," said Khandis Blake from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Using a role-playing experiment, more than 300 people from 38 countries participated in a hypothetical society online where each version matched one of the many economies of the world today.

Participants were asked to indicate how anxious they were about social status in their respective society and then chose an outfit to wear for their first night out. Options ranged from least to most revealing.

The researchers found that women assigned to economically unequal societies chose more revealing, sexy outfits for their first night, and they did so because they were anxious about their social status.

As economic inequality continues to grow, so too will women's preoccupation with their physical appearance, and the mental health issues that tie in with this, the researchers said.

"Beauty is one-way women can out-do others and try to maximize their lot in life, but it's important to remember that beauty has a shelf-life and obsessing over your appearance comes with other risks and challenges," Blake said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Greater Income Inequality Linked to More Deaths Among African Americans

Greater income inequality is linked to more deaths among African Americans, but the effect is opposite among white Americans, who experienced fewer deaths.

Income Inequality Linked to Lifespan in the U.S.

In the U.S. the richest 1 percent of men lives 14.6 years longer than the poorest 1 percent of men, while among women the difference is 10.1 years.

High Teen Births in US Linked to Income Inequality

The reason behind the high U.S. teen birth rates and why Texas teens are giving birth at triple the rate of Massachusetts youth has been discovered in new research.

Is There a Link Between Income Inequality and Physical Activity?

Adult women belonging to the high income inequality were linked with lower levels of meeting aerobic and overall physical activity recommendations, than men.

