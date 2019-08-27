Incidence of Cannabis Use Among Young Adult Cancer Patients

Cannabis can help decrease some of the symptoms of cancer. The demographic and clinical factors of cannabis use and differences in moderate to severe symptoms between users and non-users are reported in ,Journal of Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology (JAYAO), a multidisciplinary peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Kristine Donovan, PhD, MBA and colleagues from Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL coauthored the article entitled "Cannabis Use in Young Adult Cancer Patients." On urine drug testing for a breakdown product of cannabis, they showed that 30% of young adult cancer patients ages 18 to 39 tested positive. The researchers report that this prevalence rate of cannabis use is higher than for young adults in the general population and adult cancer patients seeking specialized symptom management. Young adult cannabis users were more likely to be male and, surprisingly, to report having more severe symptoms, including pain, nausea, lack of appetite, constipation, and difficulty sleeping.



‘Cannabis becomes legal for medical and recreational use. It is increasingly important that its use in cancer patients is evidence-based. ’

