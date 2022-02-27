About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Impacts on Prenatal and Postnatal Mental Health in COVID-19

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Impacts on Prenatal and Postnatal Mental Health in COVID-19

In this study conducted, researchers estimated the impact of prenatal and postnatal maternal mental health on the motor developments of the newborn during COVID-19 pandemic.

On the emergence of COVID-19, the rate of prenatal and postnatal depression and stress in pregnant women has been on the rise. Various studies have reported that the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacts maternal mental health prepartum and postpartum. Furthermore, poor motor development in infants with motor disorders is associated with poor mental health prepartum and postpartum. However, very limited information is available on COVID-19 on maternal mental health and motor deficits.

Advertisement


In this study, the Canadian researchers analyzed the prenatal and postnatal stress and depression in mothers and infant motor outcomes in two months of birth during this pandemic through a survey that is online only. Eligible participants are 18 to 55 years of age and multiple or single pregnant women who can read and write English, with internet connection at any stage of pregnancy.

About 1,185 eligible pregnant women residing in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, India, United States (US) and several other nations of Europe, Asia and South America were enrolled for the study from May 2020 to March 2021. Every subject was to give a written informed consent form online before enrolling.
Advertisement

The online questionnaire was obtained by Qualtrics in two time stamps: (a) any time during pregnancy and (b) within two months of delivery. In the early stages, data on subject age, gender, country of residence, occupation, education and mental and physical health were collected using the survey form. For the second time, the data obtained from the questionnaire were on maternal mental health after childbirth and on newborns' birth weight, gestational age and motor development.

The participants self-reported the stress and depression levels and the mothers reported the newborns' fine and not fine motor ability.

The results indicate that of the 1,185 eligible subjects, 117 completed the online prospective survey questionnaire at both time stamps. The results indicate that the perceived depression and stress levels were lower during the postnatal period compared to the prenatal period.

Furthermore, normal birth weight and term infants born to mothers who report elevated symptoms of depression during pregnancy and postpartum are also associated with impaired motor functions. These observations suggest that a combination of birth factors, such as preterm birth and low birth weight, and maternal perinatal depression may be associated with higher risks of abnormal development in newborns.

This was the first study to examine the impact of maternal mental health on the motor development of babies during the pandemic. These study findings show that while prenatal and postnatal depressions in mothers predicted the motor outcomes of newborns during the initial two months of life, stress observed in mothers during and after gestation did not forecast the motor ability of infants during this period. Low birth weight and premature infants of mothers who reported high depressive symptoms during and following the gestational period were associated potentially with an increased risk of poor motor outcomes.

The correlation of perinatal depression in mothers with poor motor development of infants demonstrated in the present study was in line with the previous reports. Since the impact of the poor relationship between depressed mothers and newborns on the impaired motor development of the babies was not evaluated in the current study, this has to be explored in future research.

Although previous studies have reported the negative impact of perinatal maternal stress on the motor outcomes of neonates, the present study did not find this correlation. This observation might be because the trimester period was not an important covariate in the current study, and hence it may have failed to capture the high pregnancy-related stress during the later stages of gestation that are associated with the worse motor outcomes of infants.

Furthermore, the present study only studied the newborns for zero to two months of age, which could be too early to detect the impact of maternal stress on their motor development. Therefore, further investigations are needed to evaluate the study the perceived perinatal stress on the motor outcomes of the babies for longer durations of time.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Patient-Centered Intervention May Improve Severe Asthma Exac...
Consider “Poop Transplants” for Severe Peanut Allergy >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)