IIT-R Researchers Develop Disinfecting Device

"The sterilising system will aid the disinfection of various personal belongings and can be easily deployed at public places such as malls and cinema halls, among others, to maintain the highest standard of hygiene," Soumitra Satapathi, Associate Professor of Physics, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.According to the Institute, the 'Unisaviour' box is equipped with an Arduino-programmed system to control the time exposure and intensity of UVC light, that aids in the sterilisation of various personal belongings."This device will be a step forward in ensuring safety. It is easy to use and will be useful for disinfecting items in public places," said Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.The research team has also filed a patent for this innovation.Source: IANS