<i>Candida albicans</i> from the Intestinal Mucosa can Affect Lung Health

Candida albicans from the Intestinal Mucosa can Affect Lung Health

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 24, 2019 at 9:28 AM Research News
Our body surface, skin, intestines and lungs are colonized by countless bacteria, fungi, and viruses, known as the microbiome, which composition makes a decisive contribution to human health and disease. However, the reason behind inflammations occurring in microbiome is mostly unknown. A recent study published in Cell has interpreted a mechanism by which specific intestinal microbiota amplifies inflammatory reactions in the lungs.
Candida albicans from the Intestinal Mucosa can Affect Lung Health

'The fungus Candida albicans, which colonizes the intestines, skin and mucous membranes, is actually harmless', Cornely said. 'However, our study has shown that Candida albicans affects the balance of our immune system.'

Candida albicans stimulates the immune system to produce specific defense cells, so-called Th17 cells. However, some of these Th17 cells then attack other fungi, such as Aspergillus fumigatus. This phenomenon is called cross-reactivity. The research showed that immune-compromised individuals have an increased level of cross-reactive Th17 cells in their lung tissue. This concentration is associated with a deterioration of these patients' health. The protective Th17 reaction in the intestine seems to amplify pathogenic immune processes in the lungs.

'With this observation, we were able to show for the first time how a single member of the microbiome, Candida albicans, influences the specific immune response to a large group of other microbes. Immune cross-reactivity is probably a common mechanism by which the microbiome manipulates the immune system - with both protective and harmful effects', Cornely remarked.

Deciphering such specific effects of individual microbes will in future contribute to the development of targeted therapies.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such as allergies, chemicals, and drugs although infection also causes pneumonitis. Treatment depends on the underlying cause

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

Acidity

Acidity and dyspepsia is excessive acid production in the stomach causing heartburn and acid reflux. Excess HCL acid in stomach can be due to stress and spicy foods.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

