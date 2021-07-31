IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) Shows No Efficacy to Vitamin D Supplementation

‘People with IBS have deficient vitamin D levels that may lead to an increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis in the long term. However, scientists have found that vitamin D supplementation among these patients may not improve their painful symptoms. ’

It affects over 10% of the population, costing the NHS over £11 million per year. The common symptoms of IBS include stomach cramps, bloating, constipation, or diarrhea.The study team for the first time enrolled the IBS patients to assess whether vitamin D reduced the severity of their symptoms, and improved their quality of life. The participants were supplemented with the vitamin D3 oral spray over a 12-week trial.It was found thatsays Lead-author Professor of Human Nutrition and Health at Newcastle University and Honorary Fellow at the University of Sheffield, Bernard Corfe.The study thereby lays the path to explore new ways to diagnose, treat and understand the impact of IBS on the population.Source: Medindia