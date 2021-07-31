IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) Shows No Efficacy to Vitamin D Supplementation

Painful IBS symptoms may not improve by vitamin D supplementation as per a study at the University of Sheffield, published in the European Journal of Nutrition.
However, it was noted that people with IBS have deficient vitamin D levels. This leads to an increased risk of suffering from fractures and osteoporosis in the long term.
However, it was noted that people with IBS have deficient vitamin D levels. This leads to an increased risk of suffering from fractures and osteoporosis in the long term.
IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) is a chronic functional disorder of the gastrointestinal tract characterized by altered bowels movements.
‘People with IBS have deficient vitamin D levels that may lead to an increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis in the long term. However, scientists have found that vitamin D supplementation among these patients may not improve their painful symptoms. ’
Vitamin D and IBS
The study team for the first time enrolled the IBS patients to assess whether vitamin D reduced the severity of their symptoms, and improved their quality of life. The participants were supplemented with the vitamin D3 oral spray over a 12-week trial.
It was found that there was neither difference in the symptom severity of IBS nor a reported change in the participants' quality of life even after vitamin D supplementation.
"For some people living with severe IBS, low vitamin D levels may be attributable to changes in diet and lifestyle. Some may feel due to the severity of their symptoms that they limit their outdoor activities due to the anxiety their symptoms can cause, or alter their diet to avoid certain foods triggering their symptoms. Unfortunately, all of these coping mechanisms can be detrimental to overall health and wellbeing and reduce exposure to valuable sources of vitamin D", says Lead-author Professor of Human Nutrition and Health at Newcastle University and Honorary Fellow at the University of Sheffield, Bernard Corfe.
The study thereby lays the path to explore new ways to diagnose, treat and understand the impact of IBS on the population.
Source: Medindia
- << How to Spread Guidance to Dentists During the COVID-19?
- High Risk of Live Disease Prevails Among World Trade Center ... >>