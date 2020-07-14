by Colleen Fleiss on  July 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Human Sperm Stem Cells Grown in Lab
A new reliable method for culturing cells with the characteristics of human spermatogonial stem cells has been identified by University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers. Their work is published in the issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

In this approach, sperm stem cells in the testis are transferred to a test tube, cultured and nudged into becoming fully fledged sperm. However, a key bottleneck has been identifying just the right conditions to get human SSCs to grow in the lab. There have been many attempts, but in most reported cases it was not clear whether the cells being cultured were actually SSCs, and no previously published method is routinely used.

"We think our approach -- which is backed up by several techniques, including single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis -- is a significant step toward bringing SSC therapy into the clinic," said senior author Miles Wilkinson, PhD, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine.


SSCs are what make it possible for men to father children beyond the age of 65. These specialized cells continually self-renew, making more SSCs, and develop into sperm so prolifically that men (and some transgender, non-binary and gender fluid people) produce more than 1,000 new sperm every few seconds.

Progress in the field has been hindered by the fact that it's extremely difficult to distinguish SSCs from other cells in the testes. It was a major step forward when several laboratories, including the Wilkinson team, recently used a technique called single-cell RNA sequencing to define the likely molecular characteristics specific to human SSCs.

In their latest effort, the Wilkinson team used its single-cell RNA sequencing information to purify what it thought might be human SSCs. Using a method called germ-cell transplantation, it showed that the cells it purified were indeed highly enriched in human SSCs. The team then gathered the profile of genes expressed in these human SSCs to make guesses as to the conditions that might best support their growth in the lab. Using more than 30 human testis biopsies, the researchers determined just the right conditions needed to culture immature germ cells with the characteristics of SSCs.

The key ingredient was an inhibitor of the AKT pathway, a cellular system that controls cell division and survival. The Wilkinson team determined that AKT inhibition maintains human SSCs by inhibiting development of later-stage sperm precursors. Several AKT inhibitors are currently used to treat cancer.

With that approach, the researchers were able to favor the culture of human cells with the molecular characteristics of SSCs for two-to-four weeks.

"Next, our main goal is to learn how to maintain and expand human SSCs longer so they might be clinically useful," Wilkinson said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
READ MORE
Accurate 3D Imaging Of Sperm Cells May Improve IVF Treatments
Safe and accurate 3D imaging method to identify sperm cells moving at a high speed has been developed.
READ MORE
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...
READ MORE
Genetics of Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
READ MORE
Artificial Insemination
Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodGenetics of Male InfertilityStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentArtificial InseminationGenetics and Stem CellsVaricocelePremature EjaculationSex NumbersBone Marrow Transplantation