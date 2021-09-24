How to Improve the Fertility of Obese Boys in the Future?

Advertisement

Obesity is also been linked to fertility problems in both men and women. The commonest causes of fertility problems in men are usually sperm abnormalities or a low sperm count.Previous studies have shown that early alteration of Sertoli cell function from the age of 12, with later alteration in Leydig cell function from the age of 14 in obese boys. However, whether weight loss might reverse the altered function of these cells had not been investigated.A new study investigated how a 12-week educational weight loss program in 34 boys, aged 10 - 18 years, affected Leydig and Sertoli cell function, as well as metabolism.The boys had a healthy, balanced diet, undertook physical activity for at least 1 hour per day, according to international recommendations, and had weekly individual sessions with a dietician.Before and after the program, levels of reproductive hormones, body fat composition, and blood glucose were measured for comparison.Since fat cells produce an enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen, the actual loss of fat mass may account for the increased testosterone levels, in addition to the reversal of Leydig cell altered function.These findings underlineThis study only evaluated the effects in a small number of obese boys after a twelve-week therapeutic educational program. Further studies with longer follow-up are needed to help us fully study the effect of weight reduction on reproductive function.Source: Medindia