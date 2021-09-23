About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
COVID-19 Treatment from Llama’s Antibodies Shows Promising Results

by Dr Jayashree on September 23, 2021 at 11:52 PM
A unique type of tiny antibody produced by llamas can provide a new treatment against COVID-19 that can be taken by patients as a simple nasal spray.

Research led by scientists at the Rosalind Franklin Institute has shown that nanobodies, a simple form of antibody generated by llamas and camels can effectively target the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The study findings are published in the journal Nature Communication.

Nanobodies that bind tightly to the SARS-CoV-2 virus can neutralize it in cell culture. This finding can provide a cheaper and easier to use alternative to human antibodies taken from patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Human antibodies administered by infusion through a needle have been a key treatment for serious COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Nanobodies have several advantages over human antibodies. They are cheaper to produce and can be delivered directly to the airways through a nebulizer or nasal spray, so can be self-administered at home rather than needing an injection.
Researchers were able to generate the nanobodies by injecting a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into a llama called Fifi.

The spike protein is found on the outside of the virus and is responsible for binding to human cells so it can infect them.

Although the injections did not make Fifi sick, they triggered her immune system to fight off the virus protein by generating nanobodies against it.

A small blood sample was then taken from the llama and researchers were able to purify four nanobodies capable of binding to the COVID-19 virus.

Later, these nanobodies were combined into chains of three to increase their ability to bind to the virus. These were then produced in cells in the laboratory.

They found that three nanobody chains were able to neutralize both the original variants of the COVID-19 virus and the Alpha variant. A fourth nanobody chain was able to neutralize the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

When these nanobody chains were administered to hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, the animals showed a marked reduction in disease, less weight loss, and a lower viral load in their lungs and airways after seven days than untreated animals.

This unique structure and strength of the nanobodies contribute to their significant potential for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and look forward to working collaboratively to progress this work into clinical studies.



Source: Medindia
