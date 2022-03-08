How the Thymus Trains T Cells to Fight Infections?

Advertisement

This means the thymus has to make all 20,000 proteins. No other organ in the human body makes every possible protein. They only make the proteins needed for their specific organ function. "Usually, it is very strictly regulated which proteins are made in which cells and tissues. Thymus cells make all of them to ensure the immune system functions properly," Meyer says.Meyer focuses on the thymus for its role in not just preventing autoimmune dieases but for also fighting infections and cancer. Meyer hopes these diseases can be better understood and treated by further exploring the proteins made in the thymus. Meyer's new list is available to other researchers in an interactive online database. For a more in-depth look at Hannah Meyer and the work she's doing to understand the immune system, read this feature "How does anyone stay healthy in a world full of germs?"Source: Eurekalert