How Rare Cells Play Key Role in Multiple Sclerosis

by Colleen Fleiss on January 4, 2023 at 11:23 PM
FIND-seq method isolates and analyzes rare cells (astrocytes) of interest that drive central nervous system inflammation and neurodegeneration.

FIND-seq method combines nucleic acid cytometry, microfluidics, and droplet sorting to detect rare cells.

The Role of Astrocytes in Multiple Sclerosis

When used in combination with other tools, FIND-seq identified signaling pathways controlled by the mineralocorticoid receptor NR3C2 and the nuclear receptor corepressor 2 that play important roles in the development of pathogenic astrocytes in mice and humans.

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
"These findings identify novel targets for therapeutic intervention in neurologic diseases such as MS," said corresponding author Francisco Quintana, PhD, of the BWH Department of Neurology. The team is working to develop novel small molecules which could be used to target this pathway therapeutically.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Multiple Sclerosis Disability Slows Down Better With Transplants

Stem cell transplants slow down the progression of disability and a higher likelihood of disability improvement in multiple sclerosis patients.
