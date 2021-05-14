How Memories Influence Our Preference?

"Life is not a multiple-choice test," says Berkeley Haas Assoc. Prof. Ming Hsu, director of UC Berkeley's Neuroeconomics Laboratory.
The researchers examine people's choices for different types of consumer goods in two groups; one group of participants name many favorite brands or items and second group choose their preferences from a menu of options.
.
Based on these results, they made a mathematical method
to predict how people fail to choose their more preferred options due to their imperfect memories.
Increased activity in memory retrieval regions of the brain and enhanced communication with valuation regions were seen in fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) during decision making. .
In case of neurodegenerative diseases
like Alzheimer's with declining memory, decision support systems are used.
Further research will provide deep insight into the process to expand people's preferences without mandating specific choices. .
Source: Eurekalert