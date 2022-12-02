About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

How Do Educational Sexual Health Programs Improve Safe Sex Behaviors?

by Dr Jayashree on February 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Font : A-A+

How Do Educational Sexual Health Programs Improve Safe Sex Behaviors?

Sexual health programs that include sexual desire and sexual pleasure can improve knowledge and attitudes around sex, as well as condom use compared to those that do not, according to research published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Billions of dollars are spent around the world each year on sexual and reproductive health and rights services and programs. Yet with fewer than ten years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which target sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, there is still a huge global burden of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.



Researchers from The Pleasure Project, WHO's Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health, and Research and colleagues review 33 unique interventions targeting STI/HIV risk reduction that incorporate pleasure, and meta-analyze eight.

They find evidence that including pleasure can have significant positive effects across information- and knowledge-based attitudes, including participants' self-belief in behavior change, and motivation to use condoms, as well as in behavior and condom use.

While the authors searched for interventions across a spectrum of sexual health interventions (including contraception and family planning interventions), the review ultimately included only STI/HIV-related programs targeting populations traditionally considered 'vulnerable'.

Researchers note that future work is needed to incorporate and evaluate pleasure-inclusive interventions in the reproductive health space and for general populations.

Pleasure has been over-looked and stigmatized in health promotion and sex education, despite its obvious connection to sexual health and well-being.

This systematic review and meta-analysis show that including sexual pleasure considerations in sexual and reproductive health services improves condom use and so may also improve sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

Policymakers and program managers should more readily acknowledge that pleasure is a key driver of sexual behavior and that incorporating it in sexual and reproductive health services can reduce adverse outcomes.



Source: Medindia
<< Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome can be Treated With a Novel Cla...

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sex Facts Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade Sexual Intercourse Facts Safe Sex Top Ten Trivial Sex Facts Top Ten Sex Tips for Men Sex Addiction Anal Cancer Sex Numbers Foods to Increase Sexual Vigor from Ancient India 

Recommended Reading
Dyspareunia
Dyspareunia
Dyspareunia is a type of sexual dysfunction where the male or female partner experiences pain ......
Condoms And Contraception
Condoms And Contraception
Condoms are an effective form of contraception. Condoms have been used for the past 400 years. They ...
Anal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Cancer of the anus is rare however its incidence is increasing especially among the HIV positive pat...
Foods to Increase Sexual Vigor from Ancient India
Foods to Increase Sexual Vigor from Ancient India
Aphrodisiacs or foods to boost sexual vigor can take your love life to a whole new level both psycho...
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...
Sex Addiction
Sex Addiction
Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)