About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome can be Treated With a Novel Class of Compounds

by Dr Jayashree on February 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Font : A-A+

A new class of compounds the scientists developed can improve multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome, shows a study in mice led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

An increasingly common group of conditions that often occur together, metabolic syndrome includes type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, fat buildup in the liver, and excess body fat, especially around the waist. This syndrome often leads to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.

Advertisement


"Our goal is to develop better therapies for cardiovascular disease, including diabetes and metabolic syndrome, which are major risk factors for worsening heart and vascular problems," said senior author Rajan Sah, MD, Ph.D., an associate professor of medicine.

We have many treatments for diabetes, but even with those therapies, cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death among patients with type 2 diabetes. There is a need for new treatments that work differently from the current standard-of-care therapies.
Advertisement

Researchers studied the role of protein SWELL1 in sensing the size or volume of cells. Their new research reveals that the protein also helps to control insulin secretion from the pancreas and improve insulin sensitivity, including in skeletal muscle and adipose tissue, the body's fat stores.

They also showed that SWELL1 acts as a signaling molecule, turning on cellular tasks that govern how well cells use insulin and also facilitates the pancreas' secretion of insulin into the bloodstream.

The SN-401 compound improved multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome in two groups of mice that each developed diabetes from different causes, one because of a genetic predisposition and the other due to a high-fat diet.

In addition to improving insulin sensitivity and secretion, treatment with the compound also improved blood sugar levels and reduced-fat buildup in the liver.

Most of these studies were conducted with an injected form of the compound, but the researchers showed evidence that it also could be effective if taken by mouth.

Researchers further showed that the compound does not have a big impact on blood sugar in healthy mice, which is important for its potential as a future possible therapy.

Current medications for diabetes can result in blood sugar levels that are too low. The evidence suggests that this compound does not lower blood sugar in situations when it doesn't need to.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Long COVID-19 Linked to the Effects on the Vagus Nerve
How Do Educational Sexual Health Programs Improve Safe Sex ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Metabolic Syndrome Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Syndrome X Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast Acute Coronary Syndrome Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA) 

Recommended Reading
Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management
Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management
Different types of drug delivery systems for insulin delivery have been extensively researched ......
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with ....
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because ......
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Gut health reflected by gut microbiota helps manage diabetes mellitus in pregnant women known as ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is...
Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)
Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)
LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome is associated with sedentary lifestyle .It makes a person more prone to develo...
Syndrome X
Syndrome X
"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabete...
Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss
Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss
Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the ...
Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast
Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast
Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)