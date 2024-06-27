About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 27 2024 4:23 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

How Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy is known to cause behavioral side effects, including cognitive decline. Interestingly, the gut microbiome communicates with the brain, influencing behavior and cognition. The gut microbiome is implicated in the cognitive side effects of chemotherapy in humans. This potential connection between the gut and the brain could lead to treatments targeting the gut to benefit brain health. (1 Trusted Source
Chemotherapy-induced gut microbiome disruption, inflammation, and cognitive decline in female patients with breast cancer

Go to source)
Study findings are published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
This clinical longitudinal observational study explored whether chemotherapy-induced disruption of the gut microbiome relates to cognitive decline and circulating inflammatory signals.

Fecal samples, blood and cognitive measures were collected from 77 patients with breast cancer before, during and after chemotherapy.

Insights into Chemotherapy's Impact on Cognitive Function and Gut Microbiome

“We found that patients treated with chemotherapy who showed decreases in cognitive performance also had reductions in the diversity of their gut microbiome,” said Pyter, also a researcher with Ohio State’s Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research and member of the Cancer Control Research Program at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
Learn how to quickly rebalance and restore your gut health with dietary and lifestyle changes.
This research builds on Pyter’s prior research in mouse models that found chemotherapy-induced shifts in the gut microbiome cause neurobiological changes and behavioral side effects.

The current study indicates that an association between gut microbiome and cognitive performance exists in humans as well.

Advertisement
Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs
Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy involves the administration of medications to fight cancer. Test your knowledge on chemotherapeutic medications by taking this quiz. ...
“Side effects of chemotherapy are common and may reduce quality of life, but these side effects can be dismissed as ‘part of chemotherapy’ and therefore overlooked and under-treated,” Pyter said. “We believe that gut microbiome-focused interventions, such as fecal microbial transplantation, may improve behavioral side effects of chemotherapy.”

OSUCCC—James researchers are also conducting research studies on how the gut microbiome impacts cancer treatment effectiveness and its role in reducing or increasing cancer risk.

Advertisement
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
“Chemotherapy is a very important tool for stopping many cancers and side effects should not deter patients who would benefit from this type of therapy from pursuing it, but we know the side effects of some treatment regimens can be quite challenging for patients to complete,” said David Cohn, MD, interim chief executive officer of the OSUCCC – James. “It’s a careful tightrope of walking between effective cancer control and side effect management – and our team is working every day, in the hospital clinics and the lab, to develop ways to manage the side effects of disease treatment with an eye toward quality of life.”

Reference:
  1. Chemotherapy-induced gut microbiome disruption, inflammation, and cognitive decline in female patients with breast cancer - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0889159124004392)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement