How Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Breast Cancer

Chemotherapy is known to cause behavioral side effects, including cognitive decline. Interestingly, the gut microbiome communicates with the brain, influencing behavior and cognition. The gut microbiome is implicated in the cognitive side effects of chemotherapy in humans. This potential connection between the gut and the brain could lead to treatments targeting the gut to benefit brain health.
Chemotherapy-induced gut microbiome disruption, inflammation, and cognitive decline in female patients with breast cancer
Study findings are published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.
This clinical longitudinal observational study explored whether chemotherapy-induced disruption of the gut microbiome relates to cognitive decline and circulating inflammatory signals.
Fecal samples, blood and cognitive measures were collected from 77 patients with breast cancer before, during and after chemotherapy.
Insights into Chemotherapy's Impact on Cognitive Function and Gut Microbiome“We found that patients treated with chemotherapy who showed decreases in cognitive performance also had reductions in the diversity of their gut microbiome,” said Pyter, also a researcher with Ohio State’s Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research and member of the Cancer Control Research Program at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).
This research builds on Pyter’s prior research in mouse models that found chemotherapy-induced shifts in the gut microbiome cause neurobiological changes and behavioral side effects.
The current study indicates that an association between gut microbiome and cognitive performance exists in humans as well.
OSUCCC—James researchers are also conducting research studies on how the gut microbiome impacts cancer treatment effectiveness and its role in reducing or increasing cancer risk.
