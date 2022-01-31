Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients With Disabilities Have Worse Outcomes

Adults with disabilities have worse outcomes when hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to patients without disabilities, including longer hospital stays and increased risk of readmission, as per the new study in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
The differences were more pronounced in people younger than 65 years.
"Consideration of disability-related needs has largely been absent from the COVID-19 response, with vaccine eligibility driven primarily by age and medical comorbidity, limited accommodations made for patients with disabilities who are in hospital, and disability data often not being captured in surveillance programs," writes Dr Hilary Brown, University of Toronto Scarborough, with coauthors.
People with disabilities had 36% longer hospital stays and were 77% more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of their first hospitalization. After the researchers accounted for age and other factors that might explain differences, these higher rates remained.
The highest risks for poor outcomes were in patients with traumatic brain injury, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and multiple disabilities.
"Our findings suggest disability-related needs must be included in plans for COVID-19 response, in particular, to support patients in hospital and immediately after hospitalization, including community supports to ensure safe transitions home and reduce risk of unplanned return to the hospital," says Dr Amol Verma, St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto.
The findings are consistent with studies from the United States and the United Kingdom showing worse outcomes from COVID-19 in people with disabilities.
