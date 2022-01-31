Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients With Disabilities Have Worse Outcomes

Advertisement

The study included data on 1279 patients aged 18 years or older hospitalized for COVID-19 at seven teaching hospitals in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, between January 1 and November 30, 2020.People with disabilities had 36% longer hospital stays and were 77% more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of their first hospitalization. After the researchers accounted for age and other factors that might explain differences, these higher rates remained.The highest risks for poor outcomes were in patients with traumatic brain injury, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and multiple disabilities."Our findings suggest disability-related needs must be included in plans for COVID-19 response, in particular, to support patients in hospital and immediately after hospitalization, including community supports to ensure safe transitions home and reduce risk of unplanned return to the hospital," says Dr Amol Verma, St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto.The findings are consistent with studies from the United States and the United Kingdom showing worse outcomes from COVID-19 in people with disabilities.Source: Medindia