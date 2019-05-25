Holidays may Disrupt Drug Routines of Children with Diabetes

Font : A- A+



Kids with type 1 diabetes do not adhere to their drug routines during weekends and school holidays, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.

Holidays may Disrupt Drug Routines of Children with Diabetes



Holiday distractions cause a 20% reduction in adherence to taking medications that assist in managing their condition and other associated conditions, which may have serious consequences for their health.



‘Holidays can disrupt drug routines of kids with diabetes. Hence, targeted reminders and additional strategies are needed to improve drug adherence during these less structured periods.’

Read More..



"Chronic non-communicable diseases, including T1D, are increasingly prevalent in childhood and treatment is becoming more complex with combination therapies being common to manage the disease and associated conditions.



The 12-month study involving 90 children from Adelaide aged 8-18 years, used data gathered from electronic dose monitoring devices, which provided a reliable continuous dosing history by recording the date and time a child accesses their medications. This data was supported by tablet counting.



"There was approximately a 20% reduction in treatment adherence during school holidays, weekends and public holidays in children with T1D," says Dr. Peńa.



"As school holidays and weekends account for 25% and 30%, respectively, of a calendar year in Australia, the impact of non-adherence to medical treatment in childhood has serious consequences for an individual's health and substantially increases demand and expenditure on health systems.



"A 25% reduction in adherence has been associated with significant increases in hospitalization and mortality in adults with T1D.



"Clinicians should be aware of adherence issues during holidays and weekends. Targeted reminders and additional strategies are necessary to improve adherence during these less structured periods for school children and their families. These will ensure benefit from their treatment, especially in children with chronic conditions.



"There is a need to develop targeted strategies to enhance adherence during vulnerable periods in these children, improving the overall quality of healthcare."



"This is the first study of children with T1D. Similar challenges of adhering to drug therapies were found in a study of children with cystic fibrosis, which suggests that these problems may extend to other chronic diseases," says Dr. Peńa.



Source: Eurekalert Holiday distractions cause a 20% reduction in adherence to taking medications that assist in managing their condition and other associated conditions, which may have serious consequences for their health."The research shows that children with type 1 diabetes (T1D) find it especially difficult to take their metformin tablets in addition to insulin during school holidays," says Dr. Alexia Peńa, Senior Lecturer from The University of Adelaide's Robinson Research Institute and Paediatric Endocrinologist at the Women's and Children's Hospital."Chronic non-communicable diseases, including T1D, are increasingly prevalent in childhood and treatment is becoming more complex with combination therapies being common to manage the disease and associated conditions.The 12-month study involving 90 children from Adelaide aged 8-18 years, used data gathered from electronic dose monitoring devices, which provided a reliable continuous dosing history by recording the date and time a child accesses their medications. This data was supported by tablet counting."There was approximately a 20% reduction in treatment adherence during school holidays, weekends and public holidays in children with T1D," says Dr. Peńa."As school holidays and weekends account for 25% and 30%, respectively, of a calendar year in Australia, the impact of non-adherence to medical treatment in childhood has serious consequences for an individual's health and substantially increases demand and expenditure on health systems."A 25% reduction in adherence has been associated with significant increases in hospitalization and mortality in adults with T1D."Clinicians should be aware of adherence issues during holidays and weekends. Targeted reminders and additional strategies are necessary to improve adherence during these less structured periods for school children and their families. These will ensure benefit from their treatment, especially in children with chronic conditions."There is a need to develop targeted strategies to enhance adherence during vulnerable periods in these children, improving the overall quality of healthcare.""This is the first study of children with T1D. Similar challenges of adhering to drug therapies were found in a study of children with cystic fibrosis, which suggests that these problems may extend to other chronic diseases," says Dr. Peńa.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: