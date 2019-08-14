Eating high-fat foods after taking oral cannabidiol (CBD) increased the body's absorption of CBD compared to patients on an empty stomach, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Epilepsia.

High-fat Foods can Increase Cannabidiol Absorption into the Body

‘Eating a high-fat diet can help with the absorption of oral cannabidiol for those with epilepsy to manage seizures.’

To find out what effect a fatty meal would have on CBD absorption, the research group measured CBD concentrations in epilepsy patients at the MINCEP Epilepsy Care clinic who were taking 99 percent pure CBD capsules. Concentrations from patients who took CBD on an empty stomach and a standardized fatty breakfast (i.e., breakfast burrito) were compared.



"The type of food can make a large difference in the amount of CBD that gets absorbed into the body. Although fatty foods can increase the absorption of CBD, it can also increase the variability as not all meals contain the same amount of fat," said Angela Birnbaum, a professor in the College of Pharmacy and study co-author.



"Increases in the amount of the CBD dose being absorbed into the body can also lead to lower medication costs," said Ilo Leppik, study co-author, a professor in the College of Pharmacy and an adjunct professor at the Medical School.



The study found:

CBD exposure is vastly increased when CBD is taken with high fatty foods;

when compared to fasting, taking CBD with food increased the amount of CBD in the body by four-times and the maximum amount recorded in the participants' blood by 14-times;

no cognitive differences were identified, which is consistent with previous studies.

"For epilepsy patients, a goal is to maintain consistent blood concentrations of the drug," said Birnbaum. "This study shows that CBD concentrations could vary significantly if patients take it differently, sometimes with or without food. Variations in blood concentrations could leave a patient more susceptible to seizures."



While oral cannabidiol (CBD) capsules were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in patients with seizures in 2018, very little was known about the effect of food on CBD absorption.