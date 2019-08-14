medindia

High-fat Foods can Increase Cannabidiol Absorption into the Body

by Iswarya on  August 14, 2019 at 1:39 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating high-fat foods after taking oral cannabidiol (CBD) increased the body's absorption of CBD compared to patients on an empty stomach, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Epilepsia.
High-fat Foods can Increase Cannabidiol Absorption into the Body
High-fat Foods can Increase Cannabidiol Absorption into the Body

While oral cannabidiol (CBD) capsules were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in patients with seizures in 2018, very little was known about the effect of food on CBD absorption.

Show Full Article


A University of Minnesota study examined whether eating high-fat foods after taking CBD increased the body's absorption of CBD. The study tested whether fasting or a high-fat meal had an effect when cannabidiol oral capsules were taken by patients.

To find out what effect a fatty meal would have on CBD absorption, the research group measured CBD concentrations in epilepsy patients at the MINCEP Epilepsy Care clinic who were taking 99 percent pure CBD capsules. Concentrations from patients who took CBD on an empty stomach and a standardized fatty breakfast (i.e., breakfast burrito) were compared.

"The type of food can make a large difference in the amount of CBD that gets absorbed into the body. Although fatty foods can increase the absorption of CBD, it can also increase the variability as not all meals contain the same amount of fat," said Angela Birnbaum, a professor in the College of Pharmacy and study co-author.

"Increases in the amount of the CBD dose being absorbed into the body can also lead to lower medication costs," said Ilo Leppik, study co-author, a professor in the College of Pharmacy and an adjunct professor at the Medical School.

The study found:
  • CBD exposure is vastly increased when CBD is taken with high fatty foods;
  • when compared to fasting, taking CBD with food increased the amount of CBD in the body by four-times and the maximum amount recorded in the participants' blood by 14-times;
  • no cognitive differences were identified, which is consistent with previous studies.

"For epilepsy patients, a goal is to maintain consistent blood concentrations of the drug," said Birnbaum. "This study shows that CBD concentrations could vary significantly if patients take it differently, sometimes with or without food. Variations in blood concentrations could leave a patient more susceptible to seizures."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis

Psychosis, a mental disorder causes altered responses in three brain regions that can be controlled by cannabidiol, a cannabis extract.

Can Marijuana Benefit Children With Epilepsy?

Cannabidiol (CBD), a naturally occurring cannabinoid derived from marijuana may benefit children with epilepsy, stated a team of scientists.

Cannabis Reduces Seizures in Children With Severe Epilepsy

Children with severe epilepsy experienced improvements in their quality of life after taking low doses of the medicinal cannabis oil, revealed new study.

Epilepsy Treatment Can't Prevent Sudden Death: New Study

New study shows that people whose epilepsy is well-controlled are also at high risk of sudden death.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Small Intestine Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about small intestine

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Small Intestine Biopsy Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

What's New on Medindia

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome

Gut-brain Connection Explains How Overeating Causes Weight Gain

Home Remedies for Vomiting
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive