by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 31, 2020 at 9:16 AM Coronavirus News
Higest Single Day Spike of 1,282 Covid Cases In Gujarat
Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 1,282 Covid cases, taking the state's tally to 93,883.

Hotspot Surat reported 273 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (164), Vadodara (124), Rajkot (115), Jamnagar (102), Bhavnagar (61), Gandhinagar (35), Panchmahals (34), Morbi, Junagadh and Kutch (28 each), Amreli (25), Gir-Somnath (22), Baruch (21), Mahesana (20), Patan (19), Banaskantha and Dahod (18 each), Kheda (16), Surendranagar and Valsad (13 each), Tapi (12), Aravalli and Navsari (11 each), Anand and Chhota Udepur (10 each), Devbhumi Dwarka and Sabarkantha (9 each), Mahisagar (8), Botad (7), Porbandar (5) and Dang (4).

On Saturday, Ahmedabad reported 3 deaths, followed by Surat and Rajkot (2 each) and Vadodara, Amreli, Mahesana, Morbi, Junagadh and Gir-Somnath (1 each).


The death rate of Ahmedabad, which used to be around 81 per cent of the total fatalities during the peak of the outbreak, has gradually lowered to less than 60 per cent.

So far, the health authorities have conducted 21,95,985 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 21,02,102 have returned negative.

As many as 1,111 patients were discharged on Saturday, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 75,662, officials added.

Source: IANS

