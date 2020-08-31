by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 31, 2020 at 9:03 AM Coronavirus News
J&K Reports 546 New Covid Cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 546 new coronavirus cases, including 214 in Jammu division and 332 in Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 36,377.

In all, seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported -- three in Jammu division and four in Kashmir division.

As many as 648 recovered patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 119 in Jammu division and 529 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,020.


According to a daily media bulletin, 7,672 cases are still active in the state, while 685 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus -- 60 in Jammu division and 625 in Kashmir division.

Of the 9,43,981 tests conducted till Saturday, 9,07,604 have returned negative.

Source: IANS

