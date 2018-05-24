medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Here's How to Take Protein Supplements To Manage Your Weight

by Sushma Rao on  May 24, 2018 at 11:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many take to strength-training and protein supplements to manage their weight. However, many are unware of the proper ways to have protein supplements. Supplements should be taken during a meal, recommend experts of a new research review by nutrition experts at Purdue University.
Here's How to Take Protein Supplements To Manage Your Weight
Here's How to Take Protein Supplements To Manage Your Weight

"It may matter when you take your supplements in relation to when you eat meals, so people who consume protein supplements in between meals as snacks may be less likely to be successful in managing their body weight," said Wayne Campbell, professor of nutrition science and senior author on the study.

The findings are published in Nutrition Reviews. The study is led by Joshua Hudson, a Purdue postdoctoral research associate. Robert Bergia, a graduate research assistant, also contributed. The analysis was supported by Purdue's Department of Nutrition Science.

Protein supplements are available in ready-to-drink, powdered and solid forms, and often contain whey, casein or soy proteins. They can help with weight gain, weight loss or weight management based on how they are incorporated into an eating plan and taken with meals or as snacks.

"This is really the first time that the issue of timing when supplements are consumed in regard to meals has been looked at," Hudson said. "This review needs to be followed up by rigorous studies to better evaluate the timing of protein supplements in relationship to meals."

Their analysis of research studies found that while protein supplementation effectively increased lean mass for all groups, consuming protein supplements with meals helped maintain their body weight while decreasing their fat mass. In contrast, consuming protein supplements between meals promoted weight gain.

The timing likely makes a difference because a person may tend to adjust their calories at a meal time to include the protein supplement.

"Such dietary compensation is likely missing when protein supplements are consumed as snacks. Calories at meal times may not be adjusted to offset the supplement's calories, thus leading to a higher calorie intake for that day," said Campbell, whose expertise integrates human nutrition, exercise physiology and geriatrics. "If the goal is to manage weight, then snacking on protein supplements may be less effective. People who are trying to gain weight may consider consuming protein supplements between meals."

More than 2,000 nutrition articles were screened across journal databases to identify 34 studies with 59 intervention groups that were related to this topic.

The studies were selected based on specific factors including inclusion of healthy adults, evaluating consumption of protein supplements between meals or with meals, whether results showed a change in lean muscle mass, and a minimum of six weeks duration for each of the studies.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

High Protein Diet for Athletes

High Protein Diet for Athletes

How much protein do athletes need to include in their diet? Proteins have a direct impact on the performance of an athlete and muscle building and recovery.

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in your diet and this can make a difference to your overall fitness and wellbeing.

Surprising Weight Loss: Eat Protein Supplements with Your Meals

Surprising Weight Loss: Eat Protein Supplements with Your Meals

Protein supplements eaten with meals may reduce body weight. Protein supplements are available in ready-to-drink, powdered, and solid form for weight gain, weight loss, and weight management.

Protein Supplements More Beneficial to Weight Lifters

Protein Supplements More Beneficial to Weight Lifters

New approach can enable dietary protein supplements to improve muscle strength and size in healthy adults who lift weights.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Magical Millets for Your Health Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ High Protein Diet for Athletes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...