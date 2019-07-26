medindia

Heat-related Injuries: Tips to Stay Cool

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2019 at 6:09 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Top and easy tips to stay cool and healthy in the heat have been revealed by BIDMC emergency medicine physician Laura Burke, MD.
Heat-related Injuries: Tips to Stay Cool
Heat-related Injuries: Tips to Stay Cool

People with heart disease or high blood pressure, People over age 65, Infants and children, People with sunburn, which impairs the cooling mechanism of the skin. Heat exhaustion can escalate to a life-threatening condition called heat stroke. "During heat stroke, the body can no longer cool itself down through sweating, which can result in damage to major organs," Burke says.

Show Full Article


Symptoms include hot and dry skin, a fever higher than 102°F, headache, confusion and unconsciousness. "If you see someone suffering from heat stroke, try to cool the person down by getting to shade or into the air conditioning. Apply cool water with wet cloths and call for medical help immediately," Burke says.

Check out these important tips to help you stay cool and healthy in the heat.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol, which can impact your ability to sweat properly, and caffeine, which is a natural diuretic. "Two glasses of water per hour is a good rule of thumb in extreme heat," Burke says.

Dress in light-colored, loose-fitted clothing. Breathable clothing allows sweat to evaporate. In the hot sun, cover up with a hat and sunscreen.

Limit outdoor activity. If you plan to exercise outdoors, avoid peak hours when temperatures are highest. "Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body's thermostat will have a chance to recover," Burke says.

Take a cool shower. Another way to cool down quickly is to take a cool shower or bath, or to place a cool washcloth on your forehead.

Above content provided by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. For advice about your medical care, consult your doctor.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke

The incidence of heat stroke is rising globally and India saw almost 2,000 people die in the summer heat wave of 2015. People who work outdoors are often at the highest risk such as farmers, children and young adults. Heat illnesses are preventable ...

First Aid for Heat Stroke: Cool First, Transport Second

The definitive care during heat stroke is cooling. Hence, athletes who experience heat stroke need to cooled onsite and only then should be taken to the hospital.

Prolonged Exposure to High Temperature Could Lead to Heat Stroke

Heat waves, times of excessively hot weather that include spikes in temperature, can also occur during the summer. Both can create a number of health problems.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Novel Technology may Help Amputees Touch and Feel Again

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive