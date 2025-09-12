WHO Declares End to Mpox Emergency But Warns of African Surge

The World Health Organization has ended mpox’s international emergency status following a steady decline in cases, though the disease remains a public health threat across Africa.

Highlights: World Health Organization ends international emergency status for mpox

ends international emergency status for mpox Africa continues to face regional health crisis due to rising mpox cases

continues to face regional health crisis due to Children and people with weakened immune systems remain at highest risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

WHO chief says mpox outbreak in Africa is no longer a global health emergency



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Mpox cases may have dropped globally, but nations like Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia are still reporting fresh infections, with people living with HIV facing the highest risk of complications. #mpox #publichealth #medindia’

Mpox cases may have dropped globally, but nations like Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia are still reporting fresh infections, with people living with HIV facing the highest risk of complications. #mpox #publichealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Mpox Remains a Regional Crisis Across Africa

Advertisement

Risks for Immunocompromised Populations and Children

Advertisement

Ongoing Threat Despite Global Downgrade

WHO chief says mpox outbreak in Africa is no longer a global health emergency - (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/who-chief-says-mpox-outbreak-in-africa-is-no-longer-a-global-health-emergency)

following consistent declines in cases, particularly across the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other high-risk regions such as).The announcement was made bywho confirmed that the Emergency Committee advised the downgrade after their latest review.In a post on X, the World Health Organization chief emphasized that theor a stop to ongoing containment efforts. He warned that mpox continues to be a pressing health concern within the African continent, especially as cases persist in certain areas.The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that mpox still represents a public health emergency across the continent.in several countries including. Additionally, the virus has re-emerged inThe consultative group overseeing mpox trends in Africa pointed to new virus introductions and rising infection rates in previously unaffected regions. This ongoing spread reinforces the urgency for sustained efforts in tracking, treating, and preventing the disease despite its international downgrade.Mpox, though typically a mild illness characterized by flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, can be fatal in rare cases. Individuals at higher risk includeThe virus is primarily spread through close contact and wasfrom the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The Emergency Committee, which reassesses the outbreak every three months,. However, the need for vigilance remains critical, particularly in high-risk African nations.Dimie Ogoina, a member of the Emergency Committee, stressed the importance ofstill struggling with outbreaks. He emphasized that the emergency status lift should not lead to reduced funding, partnerships, or support.Ogoina also highlighted. Additionally,remain particularly vulnerable. While the newer clade Ib form of the virus continues to primarily affect sub-Saharan Africa, isolated cases linked to international travel have been identified in countries like Thailand and the United Kingdom.In conclusion, while the World Health Organization has officially ended mpox’s international emergency status due to declining case numbers, the virus continues to pose a serious threat in parts of Africa. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention maintains mpox as a continental emergency, especially with ongoing surges in vulnerable populations.Source-Medindia