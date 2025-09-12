WHO Declares End to Mpox Emergency But Warns of African Surge

The World Health Organization has ended mpox’s international emergency status following a steady decline in cases, though the disease remains a public health threat across Africa.
Go to source). The announcement was made by World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who confirmed that the Emergency Committee advised the downgrade after their latest review.
In a post on X, the World Health Organization chief emphasized that the decision to lift the emergency status does not indicate the complete eradication of the disease or a stop to ongoing containment efforts. He warned that mpox continues to be a pressing health concern within the African continent, especially as cases persist in certain areas.
Mpox Remains a Regional Crisis Across AfricaThe Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that mpox still represents a public health emergency across the continent. Despite a 52 percent drop in weekly confirmed cases, the agency reported fresh outbreaks in several countries including Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania. Additionally, the virus has re-emerged in Malawi, Ethiopia, Senegal, Togo, Gambia, and Mozambique.
The consultative group overseeing mpox trends in Africa pointed to new virus introductions and rising infection rates in previously unaffected regions. This ongoing spread reinforces the urgency for sustained efforts in tracking, treating, and preventing the disease despite its international downgrade.
Risks for Immunocompromised Populations and ChildrenMpox, though typically a mild illness characterized by flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, can be fatal in rare cases. Individuals at higher risk include children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems, such as people living with HIV.
The virus is primarily spread through close contact and was initially declared a global emergency in August of the previous year when an aggressive form began circulating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Emergency Committee, which reassesses the outbreak every three months, advised the status downgrade based on declining case numbers and stabilization in certain regions. However, the need for vigilance remains critical, particularly in high-risk African nations.
Ongoing Threat Despite Global DowngradeDimie Ogoina, a member of the Emergency Committee, stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of alert and investment, especially in African nations still struggling with outbreaks. He emphasized that the emergency status lift should not lead to reduced funding, partnerships, or support.
Ogoina also highlighted alarming mortality trends among people with HIV/AIDS, notably in Uganda and Sierra Leone. Additionally, infants and young children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remain particularly vulnerable. While the newer clade Ib form of the virus continues to primarily affect sub-Saharan Africa, isolated cases linked to international travel have been identified in countries like Thailand and the United Kingdom.
In conclusion, while the World Health Organization has officially ended mpox’s international emergency status due to declining case numbers, the virus continues to pose a serious threat in parts of Africa. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention maintains mpox as a continental emergency, especially with ongoing surges in vulnerable populations.
