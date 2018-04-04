medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Health Effects of Sleep Deprivation Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 4, 2018 at 1:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

"My biggest advice to people in India would be to get a good night's sleep. Millennials believe they can survive the day by 5-6 hours of sleep and keep themselves from falling asleep by having coffee or energy drinks but that won't help," revealed Michael Mosley, British author, medical journalist and television host.
Health Effects of Sleep Deprivation Revealed
Health Effects of Sleep Deprivation Revealed

"Amidst the work schedules and long commutes, sleep has to be prioritised. If you sleep less than five hours, there are higher risks of diabetes and more so of dementia. Lack of sleep leads to gradual memory loss. It might not matter in 1920s, but it definitely will in your 1950s and 1960s," added Mosley, who visited India on the first anniversary celebration of Sony BBC Earth last week.

Mosley has written three international bestsellers -- "The Fast Diet" (also known as the 5:2 diet), "Fast Exercise" and "The Blood Sugar Diet", which have sold in more than 42 countries. His popular show "Trust Me I'm a Doctor" airs on Sony BBC Earth in India. He has busted various food, fitness and health related myths on the show.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...

World Sleep Day: Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life

World Sleep Day: Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life

World Sleep Day observed on 16th March aims to raise awareness on the importance of sleep and a call to action on issues related to sleep. Every individual must sleep eight hours a day. Lack of sleep can trigger a host of health issues.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...