Top Ways Cucumber can Help Combat Heat This Summer

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 4, 2018 at 1:14 AM
Experts have shared top healing and beauty benefits of cucumber to keep you cool this summer.

Sonia Narang, Wellness and Nutrition expert, Oriflame India, and Sonia Mathur, Beauty Expert, Divine Organics, share the benefits of cucumber:
Top Ways Cucumber can Help Combat Heat This Summer
Top Ways Cucumber can Help Combat Heat This Summer

Cucumbers are composed of 95 per cent water. They help to keep the body hydrated and replenish it by eliminating toxins. The high water content in cucumber acts as a system cleanser and sweeps waste products out of the system.

Cucumbers are rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium. All these nutrients are effective in lowering blood pressure. Additionally, its mild diuretic properties, owing to its high potassium and water content, also help to regulate blood pressure.

It soothes the skin. Apply cucumber juice directly to the skin for instant freshness. Cucumber contains potassium and is ideal for dry skin.

It reduces dark circles. Keep cucumber slices on eyes everyday for 8-10 minutes for reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Or simply apply grated cucumber for a smooth and refreshed skin.

Cucumber, due to its high water content and anti-inflammatory properties, helps in treating tanning. Mix cucumber juice with yogurt or lemon juice and leave it on the skin for 10-15 minutes daily. It will lighten the sun tan and will treat mild sun burns.

Cucumbers help to release excess heat in your stomach, which is said to be a primary cause of bad breath. Hold a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth with your tongue for 30 seconds. The photo-chemicals present in the vegetable kills the bacteria that cause bad breath.

Cucumber seeds are storehouses of potassium and Vitamin E that help to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes and other signs of ageing. Another simple way of keeping your skin happy and glowing is to regularly consume water with added cucumber slices.

Cucumbers consist of a generous amount of silica, which is good for nail and hair care. Apart from making fingernails and toenails stronger, eating lots of cucumbers can promote hair growth as well.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Health Benefits of Cucumber

Health Benefits of Cucumber

The health benefits of cucumber are understated but plentiful. Find out how adding cucumber to your daily diet can go such a long way to helping you get healthy.

Top 10 Summer Foods to Beat the Heat

Top 10 Summer Foods to Beat the Heat

Summer is the time of the year with extremely high temperatures that cause heat-related illnesses. Some foods might help stay hydrated and keep the body cool.

Cucumber's Bitter Compounds can Kill Cancer Cells and Treat Diabetes

Cucumber's Bitter Compounds can Kill Cancer Cells and Treat Diabetes

The findings of a new study reveal that compounds responsible for the bitter taste in cucumbers may be helpful in treating cancer and diabetes.

Fattening Foods in Summer

Fattening Foods in Summer

Stay slim not skinny! Find out how to prevent excessive weight loss this summer with healthy summer foods and meal plans.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

