World Sleep Day: Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life

Highlights:
- World Sleep Day is observed every
year on 16th March to raise awareness
on the importance of sleep
- The theme for World Sleep Day 2018
is "Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life"
- A good night's sleep is essential for overall
health and well-being
World Sleep Day
is an annual event held on 16th
March,
hosted by the World Sleep Society since 2007. The day aims to raise awareness
on the importance of sleep and a call to action on issues related to sleep.
Sleep is essential to maintain mood, memory and good cognitive health. Lack of
adequate sleep may affect daytime alertness and memory.
The theme for
World Sleep Day 2018 is "Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to
Enjoy Life."
The theme emphasizes the importance of circadian rhythms
in the healthy
sleep cycle. Biological clocks within the body produce circadian rhythms
(events such as rhythms in hormones, body temperature, and alertness levels).
Environmental factors such as sunlight can affect the circadian rhythms.
‘About 20% of people around the world are sleep deprived. World Sleep Day aims to raise awareness on the importance of sleep for good health and well-being because the damage from sleep deficiency can cause chronic health problems.’
Sleep is the
body's way to recuperate from the wear and tear. Experts have suggested that
every individual must sleep eight hours a day. Lack of sleep
can
trigger a host of health issues like anxiety, depression, hypertension,
obesity, heart disease, diabetes, impaired immunity, delayed wound healing and
premature death.
Importance of Sleep
Sleep and
well-being go hand-in-hand. A
good night's sleep is as important as a healthy diet and exercise for overall
health.
Improves
Memory:
Sleep helps the brain make memories through
a process called memory consolidation. An individual can be forgetful,
inattentive and slow due to lack of sleep.
Healthy
Weight:
A good night's sleep helps you not to gain
extra weight. Sleep deprivation causes weight gain
by affecting the
metabolism and by altering the levels of hormones that affect the appetite.
Enhances
Mood:
Sleeping for a minimum of seven to eight
hours a night can help you perform better at work. But, lack of sleep can
result in irritability, inability to concentrate and moodiness.
Boost
Immunity and Cell Repair:
The cells of the body
undergo repair and rejuvenation during sleep. For people who suffer from sleep
deprivation, this function is impaired, leading to tightening of capillaries
that can affect the absorption of nutrients. Sleep deprivation alters the
immune function, affecting the body's ability to fight infections and diseases.
Safety:
Lack of sleep increases the tendency to fall asleep during the daytime
and may cause falls and road accidents.
Facts and Statistics about Sleep and Sleep
Disorders
- Almost 20% people in the world are
sleep deprived
- 50 to 70 million Americans have a sleep disorder
- 93% Indians sleep for less than 8
hours a day
- 11% fall asleep at work due to
lack of sleep
- 80% of depressed individuals have
at least one insomnia condition
- Obese people are more likely to
have sleep disorders
- Loss of 3 to 4 hours of sleep a
night can cause high blood pressure and increase the risk of
cardiovascular disease
Tips for a Good Night's Sleep
Do's
- Maintain a fixed sleeping schedule
by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day
- Spend some time in natural light
to promote melatonin production in the body
- Create a comfortable sleeping
environment
- Read a book or take a warm bath
before bed to de-stress and feel relaxed before bedtime
- Avoid consuming caffeinated
beverages in the evening. Coffee, tea, soft drinks, and chocolates can
affect sleep schedule
- Do not drink alcohol before bed as
it may worsen snoring
- Do not exercise late evening as
exercise stimulates the body and makes it difficult to fall asleep
- Avoid high-fat, spicy and sugary
food before bedtime
- Do not take a nap before bedtime
as it reduces the body's ability to sleep at night
- Do not watch television and avoid
staring at the screen as it affects the sleep cycle
Foods that Promote Sleep
Banana
- Contains natural muscle-relaxants like potassium and magnesium
Warm Milk
- Contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin,
which induces sleep
Cherries
- Contain melatonin that regulates sleep and wake cycle
Nuts
- Almonds and walnuts contain magnesium which helps improve sleep
quality and regulates blood sugar while sleeping
References:
- Importance of Sleep : Six reasons not to scrimp on sleep - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/press_releases/importance_of_sleep_and_health)
- 22 Facts About Sleep That Will Surprise You (Infographic) - (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/22-facts-about-sleep-that-will-surprise-you-infographic/)
Source: Medindia